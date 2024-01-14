Leaked: First Look At 2024 NBA All-Star Game Jerseys

With the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend approaching on Feb. 18, the anticipation is starting to grow to see who makes the trip to Indianapolis. Excitingly, the All-Star Game is returning to the Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference format after experimenting with stars drafting their teams.

It is hard to make players give it their all for a game that doesn’t count, but the league has been trying to incorporate new ideas into this special weekend. The Los Angeles Lakers have been fortunate enough to have two stars among the top vote-getters, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which would add intrigue to the game for fans of the organization if they both make it.

An integral part of the viewing experience is the jerseys and with the All-Star break approaching in a little more than a month, it looks like this year’s have been leaked for Indianapolis, via brandon1an:

2024 NBA All-Star Game Swingman Jersey pic.twitter.com/CEbeiM4L0Z — Brandon (@brandon1an) January 11, 2024

2024 NBA All-Star Swingman Jersey – not sure which jersey is East and which jersey is West at the moment. I'm assuming these were designed before the West vs East thing was announced. pic.twitter.com/84AgSUwMxJ — Brandon (@brandon1an) January 11, 2024

The NBA has not made any announcement regarding the jerseys, but it seems that these are resorting back to the concept of West vs. East. The design is simplistic as there are not many details on the jersey itself, but it features pinstripes and five stars on the side.

This makes some sense due to All-Star weekend taking place in Indiana, home of the Pacers, who have had pinstripe jerseys throughout their history. However, this may be subject to change as these may have been made before the format change.

Overall, it is pleasing to see the NBA being proactive in changing All-Star to make it more entertaining as ratings have dived over the past few years. One of the most entertaining All-Star games was 2020, which had jerseys that honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant, so hopefully, the league can find that magic again this year.

Fan voting for the All-Star Game has been open for two weeks now and the votes are piling up for some Lakers players. James is the top vote-getter in the Western Conference with over 3 million votes with his co-star Davis behind him at fourth place in frontcourt voting. The next fan voting return is slated for Jan. 18.

