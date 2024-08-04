LeBron James Acknowledges Challenges Ahead In Olympic Knockout Round For Team USA

Team USA has looked dominant through their first three games of group play in the 2024 Olympics in France. This is due in part to the Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis asserting themselves on the court and as leaders.

Particularly for James, heading into his final Olympics run, many did not expect this level of intensity from the 39-year-old. However, it shows how one-of-a-kind James is by going 100% despite heading into his 22nd second.

But after going home without a medal last summer during the FIBA World Cup, Team USA has a chip on their shoulders. By assembling a team full of stars and having a leader like James, the expectation is to bring home gold in Paris.

After coasting by Puerto Rico on Saturday, the United States now prepare for the knockout round that could present various challenges and the four-time champion knows that, via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post:

“There’s a lot of great teams right now,” James said. “Obviously, Canada and Germany. I like the battle that Greece has had. We had Serbia in our group play and we know what they’re capable of. Australia as well. We’ve got to be ready for whoever our matchup is.”

Last summer, Germany defeated USA in FIBA play to eliminate them and there could be a chance at redemption. Despite France having both Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, Germany was able to handle them with ease led by Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder.

The Germans are on the opposite side of the bracket, which means USA wouldn’t see them until a potential gold medal game.

Regardless, basketball is becoming more of a global sport each year and the competition level is not what it once was when Team USA coasted to golds. While France and Greece have shared some struggles, NBA players are on their roster and can not be overlooked.

Going 3-0 in group play is impressive, but the job is far from finished. Team USA will need to stay focused as whatever matchup lies ahead, that country is going to want to knock out the United States from medal contention.

Mike Krzyzewksi shares message for LeBron James haters

It is hard to believe how productive LeBron James has been at this stage of his career, but the end is approaching nonetheless. For a player of his magnitude, there will never be another one like him.

Legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski recently shared a personal messsage for James’ haters as people do not realize how much time and effort he puts into everything he’s done throughout his illustrious career.

