LeBron James Advises Younger Lakers Players To Stay Off Social Media During Postseason

While LeBron James and Anthony Davis have championship experience, the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers’ postseason experience is pretty minimal. Dennis Schroder is the exception having made multiple playoff appearances, but everyone else in the Lakers’ rotation had made the playoffs two times or less with the vast majority of those being first round exits.

Needless to say, many of the players the Lakers are relying on in these playoffs are in unfamiliar territory and are experiencing things they never have in their NBA careers. And in times like these, it is up to the veterans on the squad to help those young players through these times and give wise words, which is exactly what LeBron did following the Lakers’ Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors.

“I think just for the young guys that haven’t been a part of the postseason or don’t have much experience in the postseason, just stay off the TV and stay off of social media,” LeBron said on his advice to his younger teammates. “You win a game, everybody is the greatest player in the world. You lose a game, they’re throwing dirt on you. It’s literally that simple.”

Coincidentally, the words those apply most to in these playoffs has been the other veteran in Davis who has been inconsistent with his performance in the postseason so far. But players such as Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley have struggled to find their footing and the Lakers will need them if they plan on extending this run.

LeBron wants his teammates to do whatever they need to in order to have their mind in the right place and looking into social media or many television analysts won’t do that any good.

“It’s all about training your mind for the next challenge. What’s the next challenge,” James added. This game is over with, we played well ok cool, but we got another one on Monday.

“If you got a show to watch, or if it’s one of your favorite movies, or if you like listening to music, or if you’re reading books or whatever the case may be. Playing cards with the family, whatever. But stay off social media. And when you watch the other playoff games, watch it on mute. Play some music in the background. That’s what I do.”

Game 4 against this championship-tested Warriors team will be the biggest of the season and everyone on the Lakers, from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, down to the 15th man on the bench, will need to be locked in to come away with a win.

Lakers’ LeBron James excited for son Bronny James to commit to USC

James was undoubtedly happy for the Lakers to get their victory in Game 3, but he had other reasons to be ecstatic prior to the game tipping off as well. LeBron’s son, Bronny James, officially committed to the USC Trojans and the father was extremely proud.

LeBron called it one of the best days of his life, adding that Bronny is the first person in his family to attend college.

