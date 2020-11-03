LeBron James Advocates For Joint Lakers, Dodgers Championship Parade

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took home their 17th NBA championship earlier in October. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there has been no plans for a parade anytime soon.

The subject of a parade again was a topic after the L.A. Dodgers won the team’s seventh World Series, breaking a 32-year drought. Dodgers and Lakers fans took to the streets of L.A. after the respective victories, despite the pandemic, to celebrate the city’s success during the unusual 2020 season.

And while both teams have publicly said they want to wait until it’s safe to hold a parade, public pressure from James himself may lead to action. In addition to congratulating the Dodgers, James advocated for a joint parade with the Lakers to celebrate the titles:

Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

PARADE PARADE PARADE!!! *Safely with 😷😷😷😷😷 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

While it is extremely unlikely that either team would host a parade due to the circumstances, perhaps the pressure from James will encourage them to think outside the box.

Maybe — over the next few weeks — Lakers and Dodgers ownership will sit together and figure out how to make something happen. No matter what, millions of fans would be on board and would hopefully adhere to any rules that allow it to happen in the first place.

James pays tribute to Dodgers in Western Conference Finals

This is not the first time James has shown public support for the Dodgers. During the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, James took the floor wearing a custom design of his signature LeBron 7 shoe.

The design featured Dodgers coloring with baseball-like lining throughout, and showed the love James has for his new city.

