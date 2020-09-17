LeBron James, Anthony Davis First Lakers Teammates To Make All-NBA First Team Since Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were selected to the 2019-20 All-NBA First Team. It is the 13th time multiple Lakers have been selected to the All-NBA First Team, and a first since both Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal received the recognition in the 2003-04 season.

James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were both unanimous selections for the First Team, finishing with 500 points each. Players were awarded five points for each First Team vote, three points for each Second Team vote, and one point for each Third Team vote.

James has registered his 16th All-NBA Team selection, featuring 13 times on the First Team, two times in the Second Team, and once in the Third Team during his 17-year career. Therefore, he has broken the record of 15 All-NBA Team selections previously shared by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

Davis garnered 79 votes for the First Team and 20 Second Team votes, chalking up 455 points — 19 points short of third-placed James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers forward — who was also voted to this season’s All-Defensive First Team but missed out on the Defensive Player of the Year Award — has made his fourth All-NBA First Team appearance.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic completed the First Team lineup with 416 points.

James averaged 25.3 points, a career-high and league-best 10.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds over 67 games this season. Davis recorded 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 62 games.

“Obviously A.D. and LeBron played All-NBA level all year and we helped them get to that point,” Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma said. “If we don’t do our jobs, they don’t have the success that they’ve had. Granted, they’ve been the rocks, and heart and souls of our team all year.

“Just super happy for A.D. and LeBron.”

Only games through March 11 were taken into consideration during the voting.

2019-20 All-NBA First Team

F – Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) – 500 points

F – LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) – 500 points

G – James Harden (Houston) – 474 points

C – Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) – 455 points

G – Luka Doncic (Dallas) – 416 points

2019-20 All-NBA Second Team

F – Kawhi Leonard (L.A. Clippers) – 372 points

C – Nikola Jokic (Denver) – 311 points

G – Damian Lillard (Portland) – 284 points

G – Chris Paul (Oklahoma City) – 199 points

F – Pascal Siakam (Toronto) – 168 points

2019-20 All-NBA Third Team

F – Jayson Tatum (Boston) – 153 points

F – Jimmy Butler (Miami) – 147 points

C – Rudy Gobert (Utah) – 110 points

G – Ben Simmons (Philadelphia) – 61 points

G – Russell Westbrook (Houston) – 56 points

