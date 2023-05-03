LeBron James: Anthony Davis’ No. 3 Lakers Jersey Will Eventually Be Retired

The Los Angeles Lakers stole Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors with a win at the Chase Center in San Francisco. They did so behind another stellar performance from Anthony Davis, and even managed a win despite a below-expected outing from LeBron James.

James had 22 points and 11 rebounds on 9-for-24 from the field with four turnovers and four assists. But it was Davis who led the way with 30 points and 23 rebounds on 11-of-19 shooting. He is just the second player since blocks became a stat to have 30-plus points, 20-plus rebounds, five-plus assists and four-plus blocks in a postseason game. The other was Tim Duncan.

Davis has carried the Lakers to numerous wins already this postseason, reminiscent of the dominance he had during the team’s 2020 championship run. James praised Davis for his work during this playoffs and gave a historical lens for what he’s been able to do as a member of the Lakers.

“I mean, the Lakers franchise over the years, over the course of their existence, has always had dominant big men, dominant guys that have been a force at the rim,” James said. “That’s why their jerseys are in the rafters. A.D. will be up there when he’s done playing. The No. 3 will be up in the rafters.

“He continues to show why he’s one of the best players that we have in this league. For us, it’s a treat for us to be able to have such a dynamic player that cannot only go out and get you 30 and 20, but also command the paint defensively, can switch out the guards, also get you five assists, as well.

“It’s a treat for us, a treat for the Laker franchise to have another one that wears the purple and gold that’s in the present right now.”

When Davis was acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans, the dream scenario was that he would cement himself among the great Laker big men like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Wilt Chamberlain and Pau Gasol, all of whom have their jerseys retired.

After leading them to their first title in 2020, injuries got the best of Davis, and many wondered if he could reach that pinnacle again. Through the first seven games of the 2023 postseason, Davis is once again doing what very few players in NBA history could.

Mo Bamba considered day-to-day with ankle issue

Lakers backup center Mo Bamba was unavailable in Game 1 against the Warriors due to an aggravation of his previous ankle injury. However, there isn’t any long-term concern at the moment, as he is considered day-to-day. His status for Game 2 should be decided by early Thursday afternoon.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!