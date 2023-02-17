LeBron James Breaks Down What Trade Deadline Acquisitions Will Bring To Lakers

For the first time since last week’s trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers were at full strength and the first returns were positive. With LeBron James back on the court, and a new starting lineup featuring three of the team’s deadline acquisitions, the Lakers ran away with an 18-point victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

LeBron and Anthony Davis were joined by D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley in the starting lineup and things went well for the Lakers overall. It was LeBron’s first contest with his new teammates and he was excited about what they bring to the table, although he first he took time to thank the players the Lakers dealt away.

“First of all, I shout out and salute the guys that left,” James said. “Russ, Pat, JTA, DJ and Thomas. Those five guys. We all started the season together and tried to work to make some things happen and be the best that we could be out on the floor. So I salute those guys and their commitment to us trying to be as good as we could be on the floor.”

All of those players made contributions for the Lakers this season and LeBron wanted to make sure he gave them credit. But in terms of the new additions, James believes in his new teammates. “And right now, I mean, I like the guys that we have coming in,” the Lakers’ superstar added. “I mean, it’s going to take some time for us to get to know one another but I know that they play the game at a high level.

“I know D-Lo is a really good, shifty point guard. He can space the floor. Very crafty,” LeBron noted. “Very deceiving with his quickness, the way he plays the game. Obviously, we got a laser in Malik that we just never had this season. A guy, whenever he’s on the floor, no matter if he’s making it or not, you have to respect him because of his ability to shoot the ball. He has kind of that J.R. Smith feeling to him that he can miss 10 in a row and he can make 10 in a row right after that.”

Russell certainly has a very unique game and Beasley is a very streaky shooter capable of getting as hot as anyone in the league, so the comparison to J.R. Smith does hold some weight. Russell was excellent on Wednesday finishing with 21 points and seven assists while Beasley knocked down a pair of threes and finished with eight points. Both fill needs the Lakers have had this season.

Vanderbilt is someone whose stats won’t always stand out, but LeBron is very much aware of what he brings to the table. “Vando is a Swiss army knife. He can do a little bit of everything. His defensive ability, his offensive rebounding ability you saw tonight. We had a turnover in the backcourt and he wasn’t even in the backcourt and he got a block at the rim and got out to contest a 3 after that and saved us the possession and AD [Anthony Davis] got the rebound and a foul.”

Even the players who came off the bench in Mo Bamba and Davon Reed, LeBron was very complimentary of. “And then Mo, I think Mo is going to give us a lot of presence as well,” James said. “You saw his shot blocking ability and his ability to shoot the three. No matter if he made them or not tonight, he’s a threat. And he will as he gets comfortable.

“I just love what we were able to pick up. And Davon as well, if his opportunity is called. His length, his ability to play multiple positions helps as well. So, I thought we did a really good job in the activity bracket on Thursday.”

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office did everything they could to improve this Lakers roster going into the final stretch of the season. With James and Davis leading the way, this improved roster has the chance to make a postseason push, it will simply be a matter of playing to their potential.

LeBron James believes All-Star break will be beneficial for himself, Lakers

Thankfully, after this win the Lakers will be able to go into All-Star Weekend with some momentum. LeBron James believes this break comes at the perfect time not just for himself dealing with his injury, but the team as a whole.

“It was good to get a game under my belt with these guys tonight to digest what we got going into the break and will do some more homework during the break obviously to see how we can be even better,” LeBron said after Wednesday’s win. “But it’s going to be very beneficial to myself. I know I got a game on Sunday, but we don’t play again until Thursday. It’ll be great for not only me, but the rest of the group as well.”

