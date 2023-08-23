LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Vanessa Bryant & Others Wish Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant A Happy Birthday

August 23 will forever be a day of celebration, remembrance and reflection, but also one of sadness and sorrow. Today, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant would have turned 45 years old, and as great as it is to remember him and everything that he did, it also hurts that he isn’t on this earth to celebrate his own birthday.

But Kobe is one of the most influential and beloved players to ever step foot on an NBA floor and his reach goes well beyond the basketball court as he was a mentor and inspiration to many across the globe.

So many people always make sure to send their birthday wishes and respects to Kobe on this day and this year was no different. Of course, Kobe’s wife Vanessa made sure to wish him a happy birthday as did his oldest daughter Natalia who took to Instagram to show her love:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant)

Of course, some current players would show their love to the Lakers legend as well. Current Lakers superstar LeBron James and recently retired forward Carmelo Anthony, a former Laker himself both took to Instagram as did current Mavericks star Kyrie Irving while Kobe’s former Lakers teammates Caron Butler, Lamar Odom and Pau Gasol took to Twitter:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony)

Love this graphic Kyrie Irving posted for Kobe on his birthday. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/WXl5DVfw5E — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) August 23, 2023

Happy 45th birthday Kobe Bean!! You are missed around the whole world🙌🏽 https://t.co/DMzxcGLn0L — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) August 23, 2023

Happy birthday brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iwTjDKpwnX — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 23, 2023

Of course the Lakers themselves made sure to wish Kobe a happy birthday as did the official FIBA Twitter account:

Join us in celebrating the icon, legend, and Black Mamba. Happy birthday, Kobe 💜 pic.twitter.com/mB0v5w9u76 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2023

𝑴𝒂𝒎𝒃𝒂 𝑭𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 🐍♾️ Kobe Bryant would’ve turned 45 today 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2qFWt1dGMu — FIBA (@FIBA) August 23, 2023

Even though it remains difficult for Kobe to no longer be here on this earth, his birthday allows everyone he impacted to reflect and remember all of the positives he brought to us all.

Drake recalls first time meeting Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Just days before Kobe Bryant’s birthday, hip-hop icon Drake was inside the arena Kobe helped make famous as part of his It’s All A Blur tour. And during his concert Drake reminisced about his first time meeting the Lakers legend.

Drake revealed that he was waiting on the tour bus of fellow hip-hop legend Lil Wayne to listen to his Carter 3 album which had yet to be released. Wayne told Drake that they had to wait for one more person to arrive and that person turned out to be the Lakers great himself, Kobe Bryant.