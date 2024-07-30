LeBron James Chooses Track & Field As Olympic Sport He’d Want To Participate In

LeBron James is regarded by many to be one of, if not the greatest, basketball player to ever play the game. But the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is also one of the greatest athletes period this world has ever seen.

The Olympic Games bring together the world’s best from around the world, allowing many to witness true greatness in many different disciplines. And it often begs the question of which of these athletes could also be great at other sports.

For LeBron, that choice was an easy one. In an interview with NBC, he listed track & field, in particular the 4×100 relay, as the other Olympic sport he would want to participate in other than basketball.

“Track and field… I’m a team guy so the 4×100 relay, I would want to be the last guy,” James said. “I want to be the anchor, for sure. I want to finish it off the right way.”

It’s not difficult to picture LeBron thriving on the track as, despite his size, he was one of the fastest players in the NBA. It is one of the main things that made James special is his combination of speed and athleticism at his size and that could definitely translate to the track as well.

Of course LeBron couldn’t just walk on to a track right now and compete with the world’s best, but if he were to be properly trained and coached growing up, he undoubtedly could’ve been a track & field star. Even more so than just the relays, James would be a prime choice for something like the decathlon which combines multiple events and can truly determine who the world’s best athlete is.

But LeBron James having that look in his eye as his teammate comes around the turn and hands him the baton to bring home a gold medal is something that would have the entire world in awe.

LeBron James dominant in Team USA opening win over Serbia

Thankfully for Team USA, LeBron James decided to dominate on the basketball court and that was on display in their opening group stage victory over Serbia.

He finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in the 110-84 victory. LeBron was outstanding, knocking down 9-of-13 shots as Team USA put the rest of the field on notice against Nikola Jokic and Serbia who are expected to be one of their toughest competitors.

Kevin Durant, who didn’t play in any of Team USA’s exhibitions, didn’t miss a beat as he led Team USA with 23 points. LeBron’s Lakers teammate Anthony Davis added seven points and a team-high eight rebounds as he continued to look like the best big man on the team.