LeBron James Clarifies Reason For Coming To Lakers
LeBron James, Lakers
Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Up next

Author

When Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joined the team in the summer of 2018, there were a lot of misconceptions about why he made that decision.

The Lakers didn’t have any other stars on the roster and were in the middle of a rebuild, so many assumed that James came to L.A. to focus on his post-career business ventures. He, of course, put those talks to bed when he won a championship in just his second season with the team after they traded for Anthony Davis.

According to a recent report, another reason James chose the Lakers was because he respected how they treated Kobe Bryant in the final years of his career, taking care of their superstar.

It appears that is not the case though as James took to social media on Saturday morning to explain the real reason he chose the Lakers:

Even though James’ tenure with the Lakers has been filled with ups and downs, he has stayed loyal to Jeanie Buss and the organization for six-plus years now. Reports have indicted that James and Buss’ relationship is currently better than ever, and that was evidenced by the former re-signing with the team this offseason and even taking slightly below max money to help the front office out.

Some people are always going to feel a certain type of way about James, but hopefully his loyalty to the Lakers and dedication to bringing more championships to the historic franchise will be appreciated when it’s all said and done.

As he heads into his seventh season with the team though, the hope is that he will be able to make at least one more run at a championship before he hangs up his sneakers.

LeBron James responds to being blamed for Russell Westbrook’s Lakers tenure

It appears that LeBron James had some time on Saturday morning as he also took to social media to respond to Boston Celtics broadcaster Brian Scalabrine blaming him for Russell Westbrook’s failed tenure with the Lakers.

Even though things didn’t work out with Westbrook in L.A., James maintains a close relationship off the court and referred to his former teammate as a legend.

