Spectrum SportsNet’s Allie Clifton Makes History As First Woman To Call Lakers Game

LeBron James wasn’t the only Los Angeles Lakers legend who was out for the team’s final game before the All-Star break. Longtime color commentator Stu Lantz missed the Lakers’ victory over the Utah Jazz after undergoing a medical procedure and taking his place on the night was Allie Clifton.

In doing so, Clifton became the first woman in franchise history to call a Lakers game on the local broadcast. Clifton did an excellent job on the broadcast, drawing praise from a number of people on social media and was obviously up to the task of filling in for a legend like Lantz.

Afterwards Clifton was overjoyed with the experience and took to social media to thank the Lakers and Spectrum SportsNet for the opportunity:

An opportunity to fill in for a Legend, sitting next to a Legend … tonight was an honor and such a BLAST! To the @Lakers & my @SpectrumSN family – thank you for trusting me in the seat. Real LOVE! Laker Nation, y’all rock 💜 – see y’all after the break! #LakersDub https://t.co/NxtlgPrTWG — Allie Clifton (@RealAClifton) February 15, 2024

Clifton also got some love from LeBron James himself, whom Clifton has been covering since 2014. The Lakers superstar also went to social media to congratulate Clifton for the accomplishment:

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾!!!! Super happy and proud @RealAClifton. So 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 15, 2024

Of course all thoughts and prayers are with Lantz and that he makes a speedy recovery from his procedure. He is a true legend who has been with the Lakers for 37 years as a broadcaster. But kudos are certainly in order for Clifton for stepping up and shining when given the opportunity.

LeBron has known her for a long time and recognizes the work she has put in, which is why he is happy she took this chance and ran with it. Clifton is a rising star in the industry and is certainly primed for big things.

Lakers open to adding Bronny James to keep LeBron James happy?

When it comes to the on-court product for the Lakers, one of the biggest questions moving forward is the future of LeBron James. He is in his 21st NBA season and could opt-out to become a free agent this offseason, so his future with the franchise is in question.

Something else that could play a factor is James’ son Bronny entering the NBA as he is eligible to enter the 2024 NBA Draft and LeBron has made no secret of his desire to play with his son.

The Lakers reportedly could entertain the idea of that happening with the franchise as recent reports suggest the team is willing to explore the possibility of adding Bronny next year as the happiness of LeBron is extremely important to the franchise.

