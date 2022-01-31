LeBron James Congratulates Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams For Making Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Lakers may be struggling through their season at the moment, but the same can’t be said for their L.A. counterparts.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers to capture the NFC Championship and book their ticket to Super Bowl LVI, which will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The city of Los Angeles was ecstatic at the Rams’ victory and that includes Lakers’ superstar LeBron James.

LeBron’s football allegiance has been called into question at times. At times he has spoken about being a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, but has also openly supported the Cleveland Browns from his home state of Ohio.

But being a part of the Los Angeles family has allowed LeBron to support the Rams in their victory as well. Following the Rams’ victory Sunday night, LeBron took to Twitter to congratulate the Rams on their accomplishment of making their second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons:

The Rams made a lot of moves in order to get them to this point and one of the biggest was bringing in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has had a somewhat controversial run in his NFL career so far. While playing for the Browns, Beckham struggled to make an impact and was ultimately released where he would sign with the Rams.

In Los Angeles, Beckham has been outstanding and that was again the case on Sunday as he hauled in nine catches for 113 yards in the Rams’ win. Afterwards, LeBron made sure to shout out his friend on Twitter for his excellent performance:

@obj going to the SuperBowl!!! Did y’all see the game he just had! EARNED NOT GIVEN!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2022

If the Rams are able to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and win Super Bowl LVI, the three primary Los Angeles sports franchises will have all won championships over the last couple of years. Of course the Lakers took home the NBA Championship in 2020 and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in that same year.

Now the Rams have the chance to etch their name in history as well.

MRI on LeBron James’ knee reveals general swelling

Unfortunately for LeBron James himself, he is unable to be on the court right now to help the Lakers on their journey as he has missed three straight games with left knee soreness. Lakers coach Frank Vogel revealed that an MRI on LeBron’s knee showed general swelling.

“Still has general swelling,” the head coach said of James’ knee. “He will not be at the game today, got a head start on getting back to L.A. to get treatment so he won’t be here today […] as long as the swelling is there, he’s gonna be out and we’ll hopefully get him back as soon as he can,” he added.

