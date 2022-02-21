LeBron James: ‘Couldn’t Have Dreamt’ Hitting Game-Winner In 2022 All-Star Game In Cleveland

With the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in his home state of Ohio, the kid from Akron, LeBron James got a ton of attention before the game and was one of the best players on the court as well. LeBron, once again a team captain, led his squad to a 163-160 victory over Team Durant in the game.

While Stephen Curry stole the show, hitting a ridiculous 16 three-pointers en route to 50 points it was LeBron who put an end to the game itself. LeBron hit an unbelievable one-legged fallaway to ice the game and finished with 24 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in 36 minutes.

When speaking on the moment of actually ending the game in Cleveland, LeBron admitted it was something he couldn’t have thought about.

“To answer your first question, I couldn’t have dreamt it,” LeBron said. “I could not have dreamed of that moment any better than the actuality that just happened. For me to be back here, like I keep stating, 35 minutes south of where I grew up here in Akron, Ohio, to hit the game-winner in the All-Star Game where me and my guys back in the back, we used to watch the All-Star Game.

“I remember 25 years ago we were 12, 11, wishing that we had the opportunity or the means to come up to Cleveland and see some of the greatest basketball players of all time because they inspired us so much. For me to be here today, for my best friends to be here, for my wife and my kids and my family, my mom. There are so many people that seen me grow from really a young toddler to who I am today. I couldn’t even — I couldn’t picture that moment any better.”

This All-Star Weekend also was a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the NBA with the NBA’s 75 greatest players which of course LeBron was a part of and being able to take part in that also meant a lot to him.

“To answer your second question, to be a part of the 75 greatest basketball players to ever play, it just takes me back to my childhood once again growing up in Spring Hill and having all my inspirations taped on my wall, Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” LeBron added. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys it is — you guys don’t understand. I’m trying to make you understand as much as I can, but it’s just crazy.”

Furthermore, LeBron believes this experience, his 18th All-Star selection, is something he will remember forever.

“I hope through great health, I hope so. Obviously, health is the most important, but I hope I’ll never forget this moment. It would be cool if 25 years from now when they do the top 100 that it’s back here.

“Yeah, I’ll probably never forget this moment. It’s something that I’m glad my kids got to witness. Then when my grandkids show up at some point, I’ll be able to show them some footage of what their granddad was able to accomplish when he played the game of basketball.”

LeBron James wanted to be smart about minutes played in NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James wound up playing a game-high 36 minutes along with Curry in their victory. While it was a lot of minutes, LeBron insisted before the contest that he would be smart about his minutes.

“I think I’ve taken different approaches, just depending how my body was feeling or how the season was going at that point in time,” James said. “If I needed more rest, then I’m not trying to burn out during the All-Star Game, but at the same time I’m going to give the fans a little bit of something because this is what it’s all about. Just being smart about it, obviously.

“I’ve been a part of quite a few of these games, so definitely want to be smart about my minutes and things that I play. It’s the only time and only game throughout the season where I’m okay talking about my minutes.”