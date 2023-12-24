LeBron James Credits Lakers For Picking Up ‘Big Win’ Over Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers ended a four-game slide in a big way on Saturday night by defeating the Western Conference No. 2-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder to close out what has been arguably L.A.’s worst stretch of basketball this season. They did so behind a starting lineup change and a dominant performance from a soon-to-be 39-year-old LeBron James.

James dropped 40 on 13-for-20 shooting to go along with seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in the victory, leading the way alongside a new-look starting lineup that featured Anthony Davis, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt. Darvin Ham’s defense-first lineup paid dividends because of the elite performances of the Lakers’ two stars.

The Lakers elder statesman and superstar spoke about how important it was for the team to win a game against an opponent like that after the way they had been playing recently, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“We needed this win. We didn’t want to end the road trip obviously in a losing effort. We knew the second night of a back-to-back against Minnesota was gonna be very difficult on us so to come in here against a team that has been playing extremely well basketball throughout the season and get a win is a big win for us.”

James has always been one to focus on the team first above his own personal accomplishments, but he did admit that impacting the game the way that he did to help the Lakers get back on track brought him some pride:

“I mean, to know I can go out and still make game-winning plays, can affect the game in multiple ways and still close out a game in the fourth quarter when our team needed it when they started making a run, is always a good feeling for sure.”

The Lakers certainly don’t want James to have to put up 40 points every night, but having a near 39-year-old capable of carrying them to victory from time to time is hardly a bad thing. James, on Saturday night, proved once again why he is one of the greatest to ever play the game, and why in Year 21 teams are still being built around him.

LeBron James reflects on first matchup with Kobe Bryant

Next up for the Lakers is a big Christmas Day matchup with the Boston Celtics. With it being the holiday season, James has been looking back on some of his greatest NBA memories and recently reflected on his first matchup with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

