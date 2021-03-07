LeBron James: Devin Booker, Damian Lillard ‘Most Disrespected’ Players In NBA

Leading up to the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced the reserves that made the cut, as well as the game’s starters, led by captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

For both announcements, debates erupted across the NBA spectrum about what players deserved a nod and who should’ve claimed a starting role.

Not exempt from engaging in the discourse was the Los Angeles Lakers star in James, who took to Twitter to voice his irritation over Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns star scorer, not achieving a spot on the Western Conference roster:

Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

The 24-year-old Booker made the 2019-20 All-Star Game, but he assembled a significantly stronger case this year as the Suns, winners of nine in their last 10 games, are currently second in the West with a 24-11 record. Despite Booker not originally earning a spot, his backcourt partner Chris Paul did attain a nod, which will be his 11th appearance.

Booker eventually got in as well though, being named as a replacement for Lakers star Anthony Davis, who is out with an injury.

James followed up his first tweet with one about guard Damian Lillard, who has played a colossal role in keeping the Portland Trail Blazers floating above .500 without CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic:

Followed by Dame Dolla. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

Lillard’s omission from the starter’s pool fueled debates between his production and that of Luka Doncic, the 21-year-old Dallas Maverick, who squeezed by Lillard in the starter’s announcement. Both players have done a remarkable job lifting their team’s ceilings, but James’ vexation likely lies with Lillard not receiving enough respect as one of the league’s best players, despite missing two key starters.

Conley to replace Booker

While many people were vocal about Booker making the All-Star team, and he eventually did, it turns out he won’t be playing in the game after all.

As Booker deals with a knee issue, the NBA announced that Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley will be replacing him. This marks Conley’s first career All-Star appearance, and it is well-deserved after a stellar career.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!