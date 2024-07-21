LeBron James Didn’t Mind Team USA Being Tested Vs. South Sudan

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is proving that he can still be the hero when called upon. He played that role against South Sudan on Saturday in a Team USA exhibition match in London. The team is preparing for their run toward the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and faced an unexpected challenge.

South Sudan, one of the members of the United States’ group at the Olympics, was seen as the easiest opponent given that the country only 13 years ago claimed its independence. But they gave Team USA a run for their money on Saturday, pushing them all the way to the final play. It took a James game-winner to seal a 101-100 victory in the last seconds.

James scored the final bucket, then Anthony Davis helped close things defensively, giving Team USA a win by the skin of their teeth. In the aftermath of the win, James gave his instant reaction, saying that he lives for moments like that and is a fan of close battles:

“I like getting tested baby!” #USABMNT LeBron James after hitting the game-winner 🗣️👑 pic.twitter.com/BsPZCoqJ9Q — NBA (@NBA) July 20, 2024

Of course, the United States should have better taken care of business against South Sudan in an exhibition match, but hopefully they don’t have any major close calls like that when the games begin to count. If they do, though, James seems more the ready to save the day.

Even at 39, James is the go-to option for the team in crunch time, and it’s because of his abilities to make plays like that happen with ease. James with a head of steam remains one of the game’s most unstoppable players, and that is true regardless of the level of opponent.

South Sudan held impressively well against the U.S. and it undoubtedly earned them major respect ahead of the Olympics. There won’t be any easy games for James and Team USA when games start counting, but luckily the Lakers superstar lives to be tested.

LeBron James’ age used as example for why Team USA might struggle

It’s almost ironic that LeBron James was the hero who hit the game-winner for Team USA on Saturday. As earlier that very day, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid made some interesting comments about the Lakers star and his age.

When asked about what could go wrong for Team USA in their quest for the gold medal, Embiid said that James is not the player he used to be and that the team in general is on the older side.

