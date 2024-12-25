LeBron James Discusses Bronny James’ Progress With South Bay Lakers

In addition to helping the Los Angeles Lakers win games and try to make a postseason push in 2024-25, LeBron James is also closely watching the progress of his son, Bronny James, as he develops in the G League. Bronny has become a regular part of the South Bay Lakers rotation recently, playing in five games over the last two weeks.

And as he has gotten more regular playing time, with it has come a steady stream of successful outings. In five games since Dec. 7, Bronny is averaging 16.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has not shot the ball particularly well — 41.3% from the field and 26.0% from three — but has looked the part defensively as expected.

LeBron was given the chance to speak about Bronny’s recent G League outings, and he was finally seeing a bit of the player he was before his cardiac arrest in the summer of 2023.

“I feel like every opportunity he’s getting to play, he’s getting back to himself, looking more and more confident,” LeBron said. “Going out there and just playing off instinct. That’s how he’s always played. I think he said, after one of the games … he said he just mentally starting to feel better after the incident. Everything is starting to come back in shape, starting to come back to form.

“And he’s just out there, just playing. And it’s great to see where he is right now. He has a lot more room for improvement. He’s going to continue to improve because he loves to work. He wants to be a part of the big league. So it was great to see him down in Orlando, and I think more importantly for him, the second game that was able to get a win. I think that was great for him as well.”

The Lakers star, at the end of the day, just wants to see his son be healthy and successful at the professional level. And while there is still plenty of work for Bronny to do to be an effective NBA player, he is already making progress towards that goal.

At full strength, Bronny was a top prospect and was expected to be a major impact player at USC. Perhaps that will come to fruition in South Bay.

LeBron James would want Kevin Durant’s hesi pull-up

Three NBA legends — LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry — sat down for an exclusive interview ahead of Christmas Day games. In that interview, they took turns saying what attributes they would want from one of the other players, and LeBron went with Durant’s pull-up hesi jumper.

