LeBron James Discusses Lakers’ Inactivity This Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason has not gone the way many expected so far. The franchise has yet to make any additions other than their two draft picks. Aside from that their only moves have been to re-sign Max Christie and, of course, LeBron James on new deals.

For LeBron, who is set to enter his 22nd NBA season, he still has desires on winning one more NBA Championship and some may wonder whether he is happy with the inactivity from the franchise so far.

But the Lakers superstar isn’t focusing on the roster, but rather himself. Speaking after the first Team USA practice on Saturday, James said that his mindset is just to be ready to work once training camp begins, via NBA reporter Mark Medina:

As it stands for me right now personally, my only mindset is to come back and be ready to go to work every single day no matter who’s there. That’s just me, I’ve always been that. That’s not that far away obviously, but when it gets to that point, my jersey goes on, my shorts go on the same way and my work ethic never changes so I look forward to that when it happens.

LeBron would also be asked about his expectations for the Lakers should the roster remain mostly as is, and he again simply focused on being ready to work and holding the team accountable regardless of who is on the roster:

My expectations is for us to go to work every day, try to get better every day and push each other every day. Me as the captain, AD as the captain, we gotta hold everybody accountable from a players standpoint. We’re coming in with a new system so we have to learn the system and see what Coach Redick and the rest of the coaching staff want us to do and then go from there.

There is still time for the Lakers to make a move in the offseason, but the options are looking pretty limited. But the moves are out of LeBron’s control so he is simply choosing to keep his mind on the things he can, which is the work being put in.

Lakers’ LeBron James likely to start for Team USA in Olympics

The Lakers are always on LeBron James’ mind, but his current task at hand is getting ready for the Olympics with Team USA. The roster, of course, is absolutely stacked, but even at 39 years old, LeBron is expected to start.

A recent report stated that James is currently expected to operate as the primary ball-handler and creator with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry operating in more of an off-ball role.

