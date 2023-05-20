LeBron James Emphasizes That Who Starts Or Comes Off Bench Shouldn’t Matter As Long As Lakers Win

Now down 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers come back home in a must-win game on Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets. LeBron James and Anthony Davis must lead the way and the Lakers will need to get more from their role players as well both in the starting lineup and off the bench.

Darvin Ham has already switched his starting lineup in the first two games in Denver, first going small with Dennis Schroder starting before returning to the normal starters with Jarred Vanderbilt in Game 2. The Lakers will be desperate to get the win in Game 3 as they can’t afford to go down 3-0 in the series and some are wondering whether they may need to try another different lineup.

But as far as James is concerned, the only thing that matters is the Lakers getting the win. “It doesn’t matter at this point who starts, who comes off the bench, it’s just about how we can get it done and win a game,” LeBron said. “That’s all that matters.”

One thing that has been great about these Lakers is that all of the players have been accepting of their roles with no complaints. Even when rotation changes have forced players to the bench, those same players have been engaged and cheering on their teammates and the chemistry between everyone on the team has been evident.

As LeBron said, at this point of the season the only thing that matters is getting wins and the Lakers need everyone on board. D’Angelo Russell, who has struggled mightily so far this series, is one player some believe might be better coming off the bench and getting less minutes though there is reportedly some concern about whether the Lakers could lose him mentally if he comes off the bench.

But with the season on the line, everyone on the team must be prepared to do everything necessary to get the win and get back in this series. With everyone on board, the Lakers still have a chance to turn things around and save their season.

LeBron James says Lakers must play with desperation in Game 3

As far as James is concerned, what is just as important for the Lakers is to come out and play with desperation in this must-win Game 3.

“We still got to play with the same desperation as we did tonight,” James said. “We came out with an L but doesn’t give us any more comfort. We can’t go into any postseason game with comfort, just because you either haven’t lost at home or you’re going back home.

“I think it’s even more you got to be on edge, because when you go home you get in your own bed, get around your family, everybody’s being cool and jolly and everything. Nah, you got to be even more on edge when you go home. So, we got to understand that going back and being down 0-2. There’s no reason for us to get comfortable.”

