LeBron James Excited For Extra Rest With Lakers Avoiding Play-In Tournament

LeBron James has completely defied all expectations in his 22nd NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has remained one of the best players in basketball and is on his way to another All-NBA selection, even after altering his role following the team’s acquisition of Luka Doncic.

Most important has been the Lakers’ success as a team as they clinched a top-6 seed in a very tough Western Conference following their victory over the Dallas Mavericks. This means the Lakers avoid the Play-In Tournament, which they have been part of in three of the four seasons of its existence. And it’s safe to say LeBron is happy to not have to take part this year.

Following the victory, James spoke on the Lakers clinching their playoff spot, saying it is important for the team and himself as they will be able to get a week off and get some rest before the postseason begins, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s very important. We get that week off. Being a part of the Play-In I think the last couple years, anything can happen. So for us to know that we’re top six, in the format that it is right now, anytime you can get some rest, I’m speaking for myself, shit anytime I can get a week off from not playing ball, I’ll take it. I’ll take it.”

That week off is so important, especially for LeBron. Even though he continues defy what is possible for a player at his age and with this many miles on his body, even he can use some extra rest to gear up for what he and the Lakers hope will be a long playoff run.

While James has been able to take on a lesser offensive role thanks to Doncic and Austin Reaves being more than capable, he has now been expending more of that energy on the defensive end. LeBron is extremely important to the Lakers’ defense, especially when the team goes to its small lineups and the team will need him to be locked in on all levels to make a deep playoff run.

Of course the entire Lakers team benefits from a little extra rest in preparation for the postseason, but for James especially, this will help him recharge his batteries and make him even more dangerous for whoever the Lakers see in the playoffs.

JJ Redick focused on Lakers locking in the No. 3 seed after clinching playoff berth

Getting a week off also allows for Lakers coach JJ Redick to get plenty of time to game plan for the Lakers’ first-round playoff opponent. And while Redick is happy to clinch a playoff spot in his first year as head coach, he remains focused on getting the highest seed possible.

Following the Lakers’ win, Redick spoke on how big of an accomplishment it was to clinch that postseason spot in a very tough Western Conference. But the Lakers coach followed by saying he remains focused on the team clinching the No. 3 seed, which they can do by winning one of their final two games. Redick made it clear that he wants more than just the spot itself, but desires home-court advantage in at least the first round.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!