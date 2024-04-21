LeBron James Explains How Game 1 Against Nuggets Got Away From Lakers

Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets was the most anticipated game on the slate for opening day of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers and Nuggets met in the Western Conference Finals last year, and the rematch got off to a thrilling start. Los Angeles gave Denver everything they could handle in the first half and built up a 12-point lead.

However, the Nuggets continued to play their brand of basketball and eventually won convincingly over the Lakers. LeBron James did his part, recording 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

James broke down how he felt about the team’s first half and where it went wrong for Los Angeles.

“I just thought we were playing good basketball, we came out and got some good shots and were able to connect on some shots and build up a 12-point lead,” James said. “Then obviously they cut that lead to three at the half with the spurt that they had at the end of the second quarter which led into the third and they rode that momentum to get to a double-digit lead for themselves.”

James also explained that Los Angeles needs to focus on the details if they want to come back in this series and make a run at a title. “Well I’ve never played on a championship team that didn’t pay attention to detail. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it, you have to.”

Lastly, the King credited the Nuggets for how they executed their offense in the third quarter. “They did a pretty good job of, they just made shots. They made shots and we were not very good offensively. I thought we had some good looks but we weren’t able to connect on them. They did a good job.”

James knows full well how to approach the playoffs versus the regular season, so it’ll be interesting to see how he and the Lakers respond in Game 2.

LeBron James not panicking about Lakers losing nine-straight games to Nuggets

The Lakers’ loss in Game 1 now marks nine-consecutive defeats to the Nuggets. Despite the losing streak, James emphasized that he’s not panicking.

“It’s one game, they protected their home court. We have another opportunity on Monday to come back and be better. We know how challenging it’s gonna be, we know how difficult this opponent is and how great they are. So that’s all a part of the game. I don’t get into the doubt mindset, that’s not me. I’m the wrong guy to ask.”

James knows that one game won’t make or break Los Angeles’ chances, but they definitely need to do better than they did in Game 1.

