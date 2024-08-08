LeBron James Explains How USA Basketball Overcame Double-Digit Deficit To Beat Serbia

After a stress-free win in the quarterfinals against Brazil, USA Basketball ran into Serbia in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Team USA previously beat Serbia in exhibition and pool play, so beating them a third time would be a much more difficult challenge given the two teams’ familiarity with each other and the stakes involved. For large portions of the game, it seemed like Team USA had met their match as Nikola Jokic and Serbia couldn’t be stopped offensively.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Americans trailed 13 points and were staring down an unprecedented loss. However, the team as a whole banded together to outscore Serbia 32-15 in the final frame to eek out the win and set up a gold medal game against France.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was instrumental in the win, recording a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the second-half comeback. In an interview with NBC, James explained how he and Team USA were able to pull off the improbable win:

“Got to get it the hard way. We were preaching that the whole fourth quarter. Beating a team three times in the last three weeks, we knew it was gonna be difficult. We knew Serbia was gonna give us everything they had. Kudos to Serbia, but we came through. Chef Curry with a vintage Chef Curry game, Joel was big-time for us. We needed it.”

As far as his triple-double and role is concerned, James said he wanted to do whatever Team USA needed to get past Serbia:

“Whatever role that the team needed me to play. I understand I got to do a little bit of everything. [Curry] had it going offensively, Joel chipped in, so it’s my job to try to keep finding those guys, try to clean glass and sprinkle in a couple points from time to time.”

This was the sort of performance from the team’s biggest stars that the program has been waiting for, with James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant coming through in the clutch. It was also a defining moment for Joel Embiid, who has been the subject of scrutiny for his lackluster play prior to the semifinals.

Now, Team USA has one more obstacle in front of it in the form of France who will be looking for the upset.

USA Basketball’s Grant Hill originally doubted LeBron James could still perform at an elite level

USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill lucked out having LeBron James on the national team, a funny turn of events as he originally doubted the Lakers star could still perform at an elite level.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!