LeBron James: Game 6 Against Warriors Is Chance To See What Lakers Are Made Of

When it comes to playing against the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs, there’s no one who understands the challenge more than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

James once again meets the Warriors in the postseason, but has the high ground this time around as he and the Lakers hold a 3-2 series lead. After losing in Game 5, the King has a chance to send the defending champions home in a crucial Game 6 back in Los Angeles.

When it comes to his approach for Game 6, James boiled it down to another chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals. “That we have another opportunity. Obviously they played exceptionally well here tonight, and we had some good moments, but not as close to 48 minutes as we needed to be, but we’ve got another opportunity on Friday, and we look forward to the matchup again.”

Although the purple and gold faced a similar scenario in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies, James emphasized it’s a different series and also acknowledged that Golden State gives L.A. an opportunity to prove their mettle.

“I mean, every moment is its own challenge and is its own game and is its own opportunity to see what you’re made of, and we can’t base last series on to this series. This series is different. The opponent is different. The challenges is different.

“Friday is another opportunity for us to see where we are, to see what we’re made of, and to go out there with I guess the grit and the fight that we’ve had since we came together after the All-Star break, very resilient team, and we respond well to adversity, and we look forward to that, to getting an opportunity to play again on Friday.”

It sounds like James is up to the task at hand, but he’ll need his teammates to come through in order for them to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

LeBron James looking forward to seeing home fans in Game 6

The home crowd at Crypto.com Arena has helped will the Lakers to wins this postseason, and James is looking forward to seeing them again in another close out game.

“Well, we didn’t handle our business tonight, so I look forward to seeing our fans for another game in the second round. You know, those six games are out the window. It’s over and done with. Our job is to try to be 1-0 on Friday. I look forward to that opportunity.”

