LeBron James ‘Happy’ Being With Lakers, Acknowledges Uncertain Future

Year 21 for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is going better than anyone could have predicted as he’s been as healthy as he’s been in years and is playing at an All-NBA level.

James was named to his record-20th All-Star Game, a feat he acknowledged he is blessed to have in his illustrious career. James has been a constant at All-Star Weekend for two decades now and has been fortunate enough to suit up next to some of the best players in NBA history.

However, not everything has been rosy in Los Angeles as the team is once again fighting for their playoff lives despite their improved play as of late. The ups and downs led some to believe that James could look to leave the Lakers in the offseason because he has a player option he can opt out of.

James put any concerns about his displeasure with the purple and gold to bed, though, as he expressed how much he enjoys playing for the iconic franchise. He did, however, acknowledge that his playing career is coming to an end.

“I am a Laker, and I am happy and been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way,” James said. “But I don’t have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I’ll be in. Hopefully it is with the Lakers. It’s a great organization and so many greats. But we’ll see. I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it’s coming. It’s coming, for sure.”

It’s good to hear that James is still enjoying his time in Los Angeles as his happiness is key for the team’s success. James wields the most power of any player in the NBA, but the Lakers have a reputation for being able to appears its stars.

By all accounts, L.A. remains loyal to James and is intent on keeping him around for however long he wants to play though his championship window is getting slimmer and slimmer every season. Although James is capable of leading a team to a championship, it remains to be seen if the Lakers can surround him with enough resources to get the job done.

LeBron James received ankle treatment during time off

James has fortunately been mostly healthy for the 2023-24 season, though he’s had a few nagging injuries. The King has been limited by an ankle injury for some time now and he revealed he’s been receiving treatment on it during the team’s time off.

