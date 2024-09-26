LeBron James Has ‘Great Deal Of Respect’ For Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark took the WNBA by storm this season after coming in with a ton of hype, similar to LeBron James in the NBA in 2003.

Also just like James and just about every other great player, Clark has her fair share of haters and doubters, which LeBron called out after a recent stellar performance from the 22-year-old.

James has followed Clark’s career since she was starring at Iowa and not only relates to her, but is a fan as well, via Brian O’Keefe of Esquire:

“I have a great deal of respect for Caitlin Clark, because I know exactly what it means to be drafted, be the face of a franchise, and also get the scrutiny from a lot of people that don’t believe you’re ready for the next jump, don’t believe you’re ready for the big leagues, and just don’t think that you belong. And I remember that when I came into the league at eighteen years old how many people doubted me and hoped and prayed that I’d fail. And so, me watching Caitlin and seeing what she’s doing, I’ve been in support of her since day one, because I remember myself going through that, and she has my support 100 percent. She’s a transcendent player. And obviously we all saw that at Iowa, and I knew that it would translate to the big leagues. And she’s an unbelievable talent. It’s great to watch.”

Clark’s passing ability, in particular, seems to remind James of himself:

“Yeah, listen, she has the vision, she has the spirit, she’s infectious, people want to play with her. They’re going to be a really good team, and not too long from now.”

While Clark and the Fever’s season came to an end with a first-round playoff loss to the Connecticut Sun, it was an incredible rookie season that she and her teammates should be proud of after having one of the top records in the league after the All-Star/Olympic break.

Clark will only get better from here, and it’s nice that she will be able to go to James and so many other basketball greats that support here for advice whenever she needs it.

LeBron James offers advice to Caitlin Clark

In fact, at the start of Caitlin Clark’s rookie season, LeBron James gave her some advice about adjusting to a new team and league while trying to tune out all of the outside noise.

“But for her individually, I don’t think she should get involved on nothing that’s being said. Just go have fun, enjoy,” James said.

