LeBron James: ‘Impossible’ For Lakers To Make Up For Anthony Davis’ Absence

The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on an opportunity to move up in the Western Conference standings after losing to the Golden State Warriors at home on Tuesday night.

The Lakers faced an uphill climb the entire evening as the Warriors responded every time the team made a run. Los Angeles was able to get within five points in the second half, but unfortunately couldn’t get over the hump. Now, the Lakers are in serious danger of falling into the 10th seed and having to win two road games just to make the postseason.

LeBron James wasn’t 100 percent as he was a true game-time decision due to flu-like symptoms that forced him to miss the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, a healthy James might not have even been enough because Anthony Davis was surprisingly ruled out after experiencing headaches and nausea.

After the loss, James spelled out the obvious when it came to competing without his co-star. “I mean, it is what it is,” James said. “At the end of the day, we’re good as any team in the league when we’re whole and when we’re not, we’re not.

“It’s hard for us to make up, especially having a guy like AD not playing. It’s pretty much impossible to make up for what he provides for our ballclub both offensively and defensively.”

Initially, there was optimism that Davis would suit up against Golden State after he was hit in the eye against Minnesota but he was unable to overcome his symptoms. Without Davis, L.A. largely struggled on both ends, especially defensively as Golden State got nearly any shot they wanted.

Davis has arguably been the Lakers’ best player during the 2023-24 season and it was clear how much the team missed him on the floor. With the loss, Los Angeles is essentially guaranteed to play in the 9-10 matchup of the Play-In Tournament and will likely see Golden State again.

With only two regular season games remaining, the Lakers will need to use them to work out any final kinks before the Play-In Tournament begins next week. L.A. will need to win two games to qualify for the postseason, a tall task for a team that’s been marred by injuries and inconsistencies.

Darvin Ham believes Lakers followed gameplan against Warriors

Head coach Darvin Ham didn’t have many answers for a scorching-hot Warriors team that drained 26 3-pointers. Ham believes the Lakers followed the game plan, but Golden State’s outside shooting rendered it moot.

