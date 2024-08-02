LeBron James: It Doesn’t Matter Who Starts For Team USA In Olympics
LeBron James, Team USA, USA Basketball, Olympics, South Sudan
Jul 31, 2024; Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France; United States guard Lebron James (6) dribbles in the third quarter against South Sudan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

Team USA had a much better outing against South Sudan in Olympic group play than their exhibition contest. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the Americans 103-86 victory to improve to 2-0 in the Olympics and sit atop Group C.

The story of Team USA on this night was the performance of their bench as Bam Adebayo and Kevin Durant led four players in double-figures with the bench really setting the tone. The contest also saw a different starting lineup with Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum replacing Joel Embiid and Jrue Holiday.

The change in lineups and rotation is something that everyone on Team USA is prepared for, however. LeBron noted that for everyone on this team, it is about playing at the highest level for the minutes they are out on the floor, via Aris Barkas of Eurohoops.net:

“We know that’s part of what the coaching staff may do throughout the course of the tournament,” James said. “So, you know, we know it could be anybody’s number any given night, and it’s not about who starts, it’s not even about who finishes, it’s about when you’re in the game, you know, the minutes that you play, you play at a high level, and I think everybody did that in the minutes they played tonight.”

Against South Sudan it was Embiid who wound up making the sacrifice, going from starter to a DNP, but the big man was engaged throughout the contest, supporting his teammates all game long.

But it was the Team USA bench that really turned the tide against South Sudan, and LeBron credited them for getting the job done, emphasizing how dangerous this team is from top to bottom:

“It’s great,” James said. “I mean, you know, we’ve got 12 guys that can go out and get the job done, you know, any given night. And, you know, our second lineup came in and did that tonight for us. Defensively, that’s where it started, and then offensively, they were great as well.”

The Team USA bench combined for 66 points on the night and as James noted it was on both sides of the ball where they shined. Overall Team USA held South Sudan to 42.1% shooting and forced 19 turnovers and with LeBron leading the way they are looking every bit like the favorites to take home gold most expected.

LeBron James focused on winning with Team USA, not milestones

LeBron James also set another milestone against South Sudan, becoming the third player in USA Basketball history with at least 300 points in the Olympics, joining Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony. But that is not something LeBron is concerned with at all.

The Lakers star said his only focus is on winning gold for Team USA and that is all he is thinking about. While he acknowledges what an honor it is, James is worried about the team and bringing home that gold medal.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers Injury Update: Frank Vogel Hopeful Andre Drummond Plays Against Heat

The injury bug has hit the Los Angeles Lakers hard during the 2020-21 season as nearly half the roster has missed significant…
Lakers Nation Breakdown: Why It’s Time To Be Excited About Ivica Zubac

Lakers News: Luke Walton Raves About Ivica Zubac After Career-High Scoring Night

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a knack for finding talent late in the NBA Draft, and now it appears they have done it again….
LeBron James, Rich Paul, Lakers

Lakers News: Adam Silver Confirms Rich Paul’s Message To Him About Luke Walton Not Being ‘Right’ Head Coach For LeBron James

From the moment LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, the future of then-head coach Luke Walton came…
Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Lakers, Suns

Suns Vs. Lakers Preview: In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

The Los Angeles Lakers were perfect in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament group stage, with one of those victories coming against…