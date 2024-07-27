LeBron James: It Special To Represent USA Again In 2024 Olympics

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be playing in his final Olympics Games where he’ll have a chance to earn his third gold medal and fourth medal overall.

James first appeared in the 2004 Olympics in Athens where he and Team USA took home bronze, but later came back with vengeance as a member of the 2008 and 2012 teams that won back-to-back gold medals. Now, James has a chance to help Team USA earn its fifth consecutive gold, though this the level of competition has risen dramatically since he last donned the red, white and blue.

As a testimony to his longevity and greatness, James was asked to be one of the USA flag bearers during the 2024 Olympics’ open ceremony, marking the first time a men’s national team basketball player was granted the honor.

Although this is the fourth time James has been a part of the Olympics, how special it is to be back is not lost on him, via Team USA’s official X account:

“I mean I think what’s different is always a new experience. New group of guys, some guys have never been Olympians before so you want them to see the whole moment of being here in Paris,” James said. “So it’s a great opportunity for myself to continue to inspire the next generation and super excited to be here man. “Like I said, I’ve been a part of Athens, Greece. The Athen Games, the Beijing Games, the London Games and now the Paris Games. They always special in their own right. It’s 2024 and it’s another special moment not only for this country of France but also for us other Olympians that’s here representing the United States of America.”

There aren’t many things comparable to representing your country in the Olympics and James seems to be taking in the new experience in as he and the team get ready for tournament play. James has been a great ambassador for the game of basketball over the years, so it was a great moment to see him carry the flag in front of all the Olympians and fans.

However, now the work begins as Team USA is slated to begin pool play against Serbia. James looked great in the exhibition slate, but now must carry that momentum into their upcoming matchup.

Lakers’ LeBron James’ nickname among best on Team USA

Tema USA is loaded with some of the NBA’s biggest stars, but it was LeBron James who received multiple votes for best nickname on the team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!