LeBron James: ‘Always Great’ To Play With Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves was the latest example of the Los Angeles Lakers scouting department doing its homework. The Arkansas native went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and signed a two-way deal to start his career.

Fast forward to free agency this past summer, and Reaves signed a four-year, $54 million contract as he’s cemented himself as an integral piece of the Lakers rotation. After a busy summer, Reaves struggled to begin the season, which resulted in losing his starting spot.

Reaves is averaging 16.5 points and 5.2 assists on 49.6% from the field and 37.7% from 3 in his last 10 games. On Sunday in New Orleans, the 25-year-old started the second half due to Rui Hachimura suffering a calf strain and provided much-needed offense, ending the game with 20 points on 7-for-12 from the field.

LeBron James, who was in a good rhythm as well, scoring 34 points on 12-for-24 from the field, spoke highly of Reaves and thinks it’s always great to be out there on the floor together, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Austin’s great. I like Austin no matter where he is. Obviously, it’s always great to be on the floor with him. No matter if he’s coming off the bench or if he’s starting. I just love being on the floor with him. He makes plays. So it’s always good.”

James and Reaves have built great chemistry in just a few seasons together, regularly playing well off one another. The four-time champion believes in Reaves’ capabilities on the floor with his ability to shot create, spot up at the 3-point line and be able to make the right pass.

Overall, Reaves is a sound basketball player with a high IQ, something that fits tremendously alongside James. While it took injuries for the third-year guard to get run as a starter, Reaves looks to be a lot more comfortable and confident in comparison to early in the season.

For a Lakers team that struggles on the offensive end, Reaves is viewed as the third-best offensive option behind James and Anthony Davis. Last year in the playoffs, Reaves was a great scoring option and if the Lakers want to go far this year, L.A. is going to need him to continue his good offensive rhythm, whether it be starting or off the bench.

‘Super competitor’ Austin Reaves expresses frustration

While Reaves has found himself in a nice rhythm, the Lakers themselves have not since winning the In-Season Tournament. Now with a record of 17-17 entering the new year, the guard shared some frustration about the team’s recent struggles.

