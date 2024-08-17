LeBron James: ‘It’s An Honor’ To Be Named 2024 Olympics Basketball MVP
LeBron James, USA Basketball, Team USA, 2024 Olympics, France
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Brazil in the first quarter in a men‚Äôs basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

It was unclear what role Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James would have on the 2024 USA Men’s Olympic Basketball Team, arguably the most talented squad ever put together. But it became clear pretty quickly in training camp that LeBron would have a massive role on Team USA and be one of the team’s most important players.

That was the case throughout the 2024 Olympics basketball tournament as James led Team USA in rebounds, assists and steals while finishing second in scoring in helping to take home the gold medal. Following the thrilling victory over France, LeBron was named 2024 Olympics Basketball MVP, a well-deserved accomplishment.

For someone who has accomplished literally everything there is in a basketball career like James has, this might not seem like it would be a big deal, but that is not the case. The Lakers star called it an honor and said he was humbled by being voted Olympics MVP, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape:

“It’s an honor. I don’t know who the voting committee, or whatever the case may be, but super-humbled that they even voted for me,” James said. “But it came with us winning gold and that’s what’s more important for me. It’s pretty cool …”

As is always the case, LeBron cares more about the team accomplishment than his individual one as this honor would have meant nothing if Team USA didn’t come away with gold. And James was a massive reason they were able to survive those challenges and come out on top.

LeBron didn’t have any singular huge game for Team USA but was consistently excellent throughout the entire Olympics. He effectively operated as the point guard and was the catalyst for the Team USA offense. His best games did come when it mattered most as he posted a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in Team USA’s comeback victory over Serbia in the semifinals. He followed that with 14 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in Team USA’s gold medal victory over France.

The fact that LeBron continues to be able to perform at this level at this stage of his career is truly remarkable and now his focus turns to the Lakers, and trying to bring this franchise one more championship.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry make FIBA Olympics All-Star Five

With LeBron James being named Olympics Basketball MVP, it should come as no surprise that he also received another honor, being named to the FIBA Olympics All-Star Five. He join his Team USA teammate Stephen Curry, who shook off a slow start to the tournament to put on absolutely stunning performances in the final two games, as well as Dennis Schroder, Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

David Fizdale Frank Vogel Lakers

Lakers News: David Fizdale Credits Frank Vogel For Preparing Him To Be Acting Head Coach

Frank Vogel was unable to coach the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols…

Raja Bell Talks Lakers & The Top NBA News

Top Story The Los Angeles Lakers were close the signing free agent…
Usatsi_8901698_153179170_lowres

Kobe Bryant: ‘I’m The 200th Best Player In The League Right Now’

For the third consecutive game to start this season, the Los Angeles…
Lakers Highlights: Los Angeles Vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Lakers Nation Podcast: The Losing Streak Is Over, Plus-Should LA Trade For Nerlens Noel?

The Los Angeles Lakers have ended their eight-game losing streak with a 100-89 win over the Philadelphia 76ers and the latest episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast breaks down all of the action…