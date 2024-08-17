LeBron James: ‘It’s An Honor’ To Be Named 2024 Olympics Basketball MVP

It was unclear what role Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James would have on the 2024 USA Men’s Olympic Basketball Team, arguably the most talented squad ever put together. But it became clear pretty quickly in training camp that LeBron would have a massive role on Team USA and be one of the team’s most important players.

That was the case throughout the 2024 Olympics basketball tournament as James led Team USA in rebounds, assists and steals while finishing second in scoring in helping to take home the gold medal. Following the thrilling victory over France, LeBron was named 2024 Olympics Basketball MVP, a well-deserved accomplishment.

For someone who has accomplished literally everything there is in a basketball career like James has, this might not seem like it would be a big deal, but that is not the case. The Lakers star called it an honor and said he was humbled by being voted Olympics MVP, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape:

“It’s an honor. I don’t know who the voting committee, or whatever the case may be, but super-humbled that they even voted for me,” James said. “But it came with us winning gold and that’s what’s more important for me. It’s pretty cool …”

As is always the case, LeBron cares more about the team accomplishment than his individual one as this honor would have meant nothing if Team USA didn’t come away with gold. And James was a massive reason they were able to survive those challenges and come out on top.

LeBron didn’t have any singular huge game for Team USA but was consistently excellent throughout the entire Olympics. He effectively operated as the point guard and was the catalyst for the Team USA offense. His best games did come when it mattered most as he posted a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in Team USA’s comeback victory over Serbia in the semifinals. He followed that with 14 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in Team USA’s gold medal victory over France.

The fact that LeBron continues to be able to perform at this level at this stage of his career is truly remarkable and now his focus turns to the Lakers, and trying to bring this franchise one more championship.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry make FIBA Olympics All-Star Five

With LeBron James being named Olympics Basketball MVP, it should come as no surprise that he also received another honor, being named to the FIBA Olympics All-Star Five. He join his Team USA teammate Stephen Curry, who shook off a slow start to the tournament to put on absolutely stunning performances in the final two games, as well as Dennis Schroder, Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic.

