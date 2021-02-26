LeBron James: Lakers Will Benefit ‘Tremendously’ From Struggles

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, which is a season-worst for the defending NBA champions.

Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder have missed all four games, leading to one of the most stagnant offenses in the NBA during that time. While LeBron James refuses to rest, it’s clear that he and plenty of other players are extremely fatigued ahead of the All-Star break.

However, this isn’t new territory for the Lakers, as they suffered a similar four-game losing streak last season. James and Davis missed one game each during that skid, meaning the team was fully healthy for two of the losses.

While some were concerned due to the fact that the Lakers failed to beat multiple top teams in that stretch, it ended up being completely irrelevant by the time the postseason came around.

James isn’t fazed by this year’s string of losses, saying that rough patches happen all the time during the course of a long season.

“Obviously we’ve all got to do a better job on the individual self that will carry onto the team and pick up in A.D.’s and Dennis’ absence,” James said. “We just hit a rough patch. It happens throughout the course of the season.

“You don’t want it to happen, but when it does, I think it defines character. It challenges you. You just get ready for the bounce back, so you learn from tonight, learn from the previous games and then get ready for the next one.”

The 18-year superstar also believes these losses will benefit the team in the long run. “Absolutely. Always the best teacher in life is experience and for us to be going through this right now, I think it is going to benefit our team tremendously,” James said.

The Lakers proved last year that the regular season was more of a test run for them, unleashing their full potential when the games mattered most. While losing four games in a row is never a fun feeling, the returns of Davis and Schroder — as well as some much-needed rest — should allow the Lakers to get back some momentum before May.

LeBron frustrated by rest narrative

Following speculation that James would begin to take games off to preserve his body for the playoffs, he spoke about the frustration of being told he needs to sit out.

“I mean, I’m resting now sitting here talking to you guys,” James said after a game. “I’m resting when I get in my car and head home, I’m resting when I get home, I’ll rest tomorrow. I think this whole narrative of, ‘LeBron needs more rest,’ or I should take more rest or take time here, has become a lot bigger than what it actually really is.”

James knows his body better than anyone, so he certainly has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to how much rest he feels he needs.

