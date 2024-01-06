LeBron James Admits Lakers ‘Just Suck Right Now’

Despite the continued excellent play of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers just can not get back on track. Both James and Davis eclipsed 30 points on Friday night, but the Lakers still dropped their fourth straight game and ninth in their last 11 contests, falling by 14 to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers started strong and the game was tied going into the fourth quarter, but L.A. fell apart in the final period. It was another disappointing showing and LeBron minced no words when speaking on the state of the team and when their issues began.

“I don’t know. I’m not think that far in the past, to be honest,” LeBron said after the loss. “We just suck right now.”

Just one month ago, the Lakers looked every bit like a team capable of beating anyone when they dominated the In-Season Tournament. They are just 3-10 since, however, and James believes too much focus is being put on what they did in Las Vegas.

“That was just two games. That was a small sample,” LeBron noted. “Everybody is getting so cracked up about Vegas and keep bringing up Vegas. It was two games. We took care of that business, that was the In-Season Tournament and we won it, but that was literally just two games.”

While LeBron is right in that it was just two games in Vegas, it showed the level in which the Lakers could reach when locked in on both ends of the court. The team was dominant defensively, and they got enough offensively from the role players around James and Davis.

Now the focus is on breaking this losing streak and turning things around. LeBron’s role in that as far as he is concerned is to do what he does best.

“What do I do? I show up to work, punch my clock every day, stay positive and go out and try to lead on the floor and inspire on the floor,” the Lakers star added. “That’s what I do.”

LeBron and Davis, as well as Austin Reaves have been doing what they do best recently, but it hasn’t been enough. Something needs to change if the Lakers plan on this season not being a wasted one.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham ‘on the same page’ with Jeanie Buss & Rob Pelinka

With the ongoing struggles, of course there are rumors surrounding the job security of head coach Darvin Ham. But the Lakers coach isn’t too concerned with them and says he is on the same page with his bosses.

“Nah, it comes with the territory. I’m solid,” Ham said. “My governor, Jeanie Buss, the boss lady, our president, Robert Pelinka, we’re all aligned. As long as they’re not saying it, I guess, I’m good. Which I know how they feel about me in the situation we’re currently in. So we’re all on the same page.”

