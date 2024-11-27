LeBron James: Lakers Must Remain Process-Oriented Through Ups & Downs

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a team of runs this season. They started 3-0, then went 1-4 on their first road trip. They followed that up with a 6-0 stretch and are now 0-3 in their last three with two blowout defeats. Lakers star LeBron James has been a constant throughout it all, but L.A. hasn’t been a consistent ballclub to start the season in any way.

Their last two losses have looked particularly bad. The Lakers were crushed in the second half by both the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns, two other Western Conference contenders. Denver outscored the Lakers 37-15 in the third quarter and 70-39 in the second half en route to a 25-point victory.

The Suns won the third quarter 36-18 and the second half 65-40 en route to a 27-point victory. In short, the Lakers simply did not execute on either end of the floor. And that’s exactly how LeBron described it as well after the Suns loss, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Both. We’re not very good offensively or defensively in the last couple of games in the third.”

But James didn’t want to overreact to two losses, saying that it’s all a part of a season-long process for the Lakers:

“We are a process-oriented team and we understand that it’s not gonna happen overnight. So you stay even keeled. Never get to high or get too low.”

LeBron then warned against letting frustration creep in, even if it’s the natural instinct after two performances like the ones against the Nuggets and Suns:

“Obviously throughout the course of the game you want to play better, it’s that simple. When you don’t, obviously you think about what can you do better and you’re frustrated at times obviously. But you never get frustrated with the process. That is what it is and you just keep working at it.”

The Lakers need to get back on track quickly, as whole seasons can derail after losses like those. But it seems LeBron and the Lakers have a process that they are putting their faith into, and the hope is that can lead to a turnaround.

JJ Redick addresses Lakers defense

Lakers head coach JJ Redick called the team’s poor third quarter against the Denver Nuggets an aberration, but it appears he may have been wrong.

Redick was forced to see the Lakers get trampled on in the third quarter against the Suns again on Tuesday night, leading to a 127-100 blowout loss.

Offensively, the Lakers had their moments, but it was the defense that was absolutely terrible. Redick acknowledged some of the woes defensively are simply due to the personnel available.

Los Angeles lacks speed and athleticism, especially at the guard spots so it’s easier for teams to get into the painted area and compromise the defense. Redick and his staff can plan all they want, but the reality is the roster is missing the pieces to make the system and schemes work.

