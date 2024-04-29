LeBron James: Lakers Star Anthony Davis Has Nothing Left To Prove

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally ended their losing streak against the Denver Nuggets, winning Game 4 at home in L.A. behind heroic efforts from LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers followed the usual script of this first round series by holding a lead at halftime, but Denver was unable to make their third quarter run thanks to a dominant effort from Davis.

Where he really made his impact was on the glass. Davis finished with 23 rebounds — 20 on the defensive end — helping to end many Nuggets’ possessions that have normally wound up in second chance points during the series. For the first time this series, the Lakers won the rebounding battle. They won 46-40, with Davis accounting for exactly half of L.A.’s rebounds.

When discussing what allowed the Lakers to finally end the 11-game losing streak, James focused largely on Davis’ rebounding and what it gave to L.A. throughout the night. With the series he is having, James believes that Davis has nothing left to prove to anyone.

“I think what AD did on the glass for us tonight, when we’re able to get them to miss, they’re very good at their offensive rebounding game. And for AD to clean glass – 20 of them on the defensive end – it’s just key for our offense. It’s just key for a lot of things that we want to do and I think AD doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody. He’s one of the best bigs we have in the game, one of the best bigs in the world. And he’s showing that again through the first four games.”

Offensive rebounding and second-chance points had been a major point of conversation for the Lakers through the first three games, as the Nuggets were getting whatever they wanted in that department. Davis had said his focus was to win Game 4, and he certainly showed that he was not going to go away quietly.

Repeating the effort in Monday’s Game 5 presents a challenge as the series shifts back to Denver, but if anyone is up for the task, it’s Davis.

Anthony Davis wanted to avoid second consecutive sweep

Anthony Davis spoke about what motivated him in Game 4 despite already being down 3-0 with very little hope for a comeback. And for Davis and the Lakers, it was about wanting to avoid a second consecutive sweep by the same opponent in back-to-back postseasons.

L.A. was able to get the job done, giving themselves a lifeline in the series if they can manage a win in Denver on Monday night.

