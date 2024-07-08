LeBron James: Lakers Striking Out On Klay Thompson & Other Free Agents Is ‘Part Of The Business’

LeBron James gave the Los Angeles Lakers an opportunity to do something big in free agency by saying that he would take a pay cut if the team was able to land a difference-maker using their non-taxpayer mid-level exception or via sign-and-trade. Among the targets for that difference-maker were Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas.

All three wound up choosing different teams. Valanciunas signed with the Washington Wizards for less than the mid0level, suggesting the Lakers’ pursuit of him maybe wasn’t as strong. Thompson took less than what L.A. offered, reportedly, to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, while DeRozan got a robust deal from the Sacramento Kings.

James ultimately ended up taking nearly a full max — save $1.2 million to avoid the second apron — after striking out on these players. However, the Lakers superstar isn’t frustrated with the team, as he understands the business side of free agency for the player as well, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“It takes two to tango,” LeBron told ESPN of the Lakers’ failed attempts. “I think our front office, our coaching staff, they tried to do the job that they wanted to do or tried to get guys to come and it didn’t happen. And that’s OK. That’s part of the business. I’ve been in this business long enough to know that sometimes it happens, sometimes it don’t. “So we don’t sit here and lie about or cry about it. We move on and Klay’s a great player. Obviously DeMar’s a great player. Valanciunas was one of those guys who ended up going to Washington, was someone that was in talks with us, but we move on to see how we continue to get better. “I’m looking forward to this fall when I get back out there.”

The Lakers did seemingly everything in their power to land Thompson but he simply chose a different destination, something that James can’t hold against the Lakers. And by the time he had signed, Valanciunas had already picked his next destination. DeRozan, meanwhile, got more money than the Lakers could have feasibly signed him for.

James’ relationship with the Lakers appears to be strong even after a dud of a free agency period. And he’s excited to try and piece together a quality season with this roster when fall comes around.

LeBron James excited to work with JJ Redick

JJ Redick — a first-time coach — gets an interesting challenge with the Lakers. With the roster looking nearly the exact same, for now, coaching has to be a difference-maker from last season in order for L.A. to finish in a better spot. Scott Brooks and Nate McMillan have reportedly been added to the staff as well, providing some know-how when it comes to leading a team.

And LeBron James, for one, is excited about the opportunity to work with Redick and this staff as the Lakers try to improve from a year ago.

