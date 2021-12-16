LeBron James: Lakers Try To ‘Live In Moment’ And Are ‘Happy Where We’re At’

The Los Angeles Lakers had a crazy 24 hours, culminating in the overtime 107-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

In the lead-up to the game, L.A. learned it would have to cope without three of its players. Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, and Malik Monk all entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols after the former tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Lakers were also without assistant coaches Phil Handy and David Fizdale.

Then, L.A. engaged in a hectic battle with Dallas on Wednesday, ended with a stretch during which both sides hit spectacular 3-pointers to stay in the game. Austin Reaves eventually ended the contest with a last-second triple, his fifth of the night.

“As far as the last 24 hours, we’re just trying to live in the moment right now,” LeBron James said after the win.

“We know it’s been a lot going on but ultimately we’re just trying to live in the moment. I’m extremely proud and excited for AR-15 and what he was able to accomplish tonight.”

James then reiterated the Lakers approach this season one day at a time after facing adversity in its first months. The four-time NBA champion added the team is satisfied with the progress it has made.

“It hasn’t gone as everyone else had hoped it would, it’s gone how it’s gone,” the Lakers All-Star said.

“You go out and play the game and you want to be better every single game. We want to continue to work our habits, continue to do what we got to do to be great every night. So we are what we are as a team. A lot of injuries, a lot of different lineups, obviously guys in protocols, false protocols, things of that nature.

“So we are what we are as a team right now and we like where we’re at.”

The Lakers won six of the last eight games with James scooping the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week along the way.

Russell Westbrook notices difference in Lakers’ play when James is aggressive

Russell Westbrook said the Lakers’ recent form surge in big part stems from the aggressiveness in James’ play.

“He’s been aggressive making the right plays and reads,” Westbrook said.

“Our team is different and tonight was another night where he imposed his will. When he’s able to do that, and he can do that every night, our team is a different team.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!