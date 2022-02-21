Lakers News: LeBron James Lauds Stephen Curry’s Performance In 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron once again came out on top in another NBA All-Star Game as LeBron James’ squad left with a 163-160 victory over Team Durant. LeBron himself led his team to victory and hit the game-winning shot to clinch the win, but it was the performance of Stephen Curry that had everyone buzzing.

Curry hit an unbelievable 16-of-27 three-pointers en route to 50 points, just two shy of the All-Star Game record held by current Lakers superstar Anthony Davis who scored 52 points in the 2017 contest. The Warriors star put on an absolute shooting clinic, but that is nothing new as he has been doing so throughout his career.

LeBron usually is on the opposite side of Curry’s shooting exploits, but he got to enjoy it as a teammate in the 2022 All-Star Game and had nothing but praise for the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen.

“First of all, well, I mean, Steph, come on, man. This guy is from a different planet,” LeBron said after the game. “He literally has an automatic sniper connected to his arm, and when he lets it go, not only himself, but everybody on the floor, in the stands, on TV, on their phones, whatever you are watching on, you think it’s going in every time. Nine times out of 10 and sometimes 10 times out of 10 it does go in.

“To be out there and watch that kid from Akron as well shoot the ball the way he shot it, it was unbelievable. It was pretty cool.”

It is indeed true that Stephen Curry was born in Akron, Ohio, the same hometown as LeBron himself. Though Curry grew up in North Carolina, he was born during his father Dell’s time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, making himself a kid from Akron just like LeBron.

LeBron and Curry have been this generation’s biggest rivalry as the two faced off in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018. Both are some of the greatest players to ever play and are arguably the two best players of this era, continually setting records and changing the game. But on this night, LeBron could just enjoy the show that Curry put on.

LeBron James couldn’t have dreamt hitting the game-winner in Cleveland

Curry put on the show, but LeBron James ended the game with his ridiculous one-legged fadeaway to give his team the victory in a moment he couldn’t have dreamt of any better.

“I couldn’t have dreamt it,” LeBron said. “I could not have dreamed of that moment any better than the actuality that just happened. For me to be back here, like I keep stating, 35 minutes south of where I grew up here in Akron, Ohio, to hit the game-winner in the All-Star Game where me and my guys back in the back, we used to watch the All-Star Game.