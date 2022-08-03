LeBron James & Magic Johnson Led Lakers Tributes To Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully After His Death

Members of the Los Angeles Lakers family joined in honoring the memory of legendary L.A. Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who died at age 94 on Tuesday.

Scully started announcing Dodgers games in 1950 — even before the franchise moved to L.A. from Brooklyn. Three years later, he became the youngest broadcaster to work a World Series, calling the New York Yankees’ victory over the Dodgers.

Scully retired in 2016 after commentating on the Dodgers’ loss against the San Francisco Giants on Oct. 2. He kept a low profile until his passing, resisting calls to return even though L.A. made the World Series the following season — for the first time in 29 years — and would do so again twice over the next five campaigns, winning the championship in 2020.

“We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement on Twitter. The Lakers used similar words in a reply as they expressed their condolences:

RIP to an icon of our city 💙 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 3, 2022

The story of Los Angeles cannot be told without the voice of Vin Scully. He will be forever missed. pic.twitter.com/D32WVCa9Jh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 3, 2022

LeBron James and Magic Johnson joined in paying tributes to Scully. “Rest in power. A City of Angels icon. Another great one who made sports so damn special,” tweeted James.

Meanwhile, Johnson wrote: Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades.

Rest in Power. A City of Angels icon. Another great one who made sports so damn special. #LoveLA💙 https://t.co/zHPD78KEsE — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 3, 2022

Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the @Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades. pic.twitter.com/MX6kNYbBrr — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 3, 2022

Magic then shared his admiration for Scully’s broadcasting style and empathetic personality, adding the announcer will be remembered as the greatest ever to call MLB games.

“I’ll always remember his smooth broadcasting style. He had a voice and a way of storytelling that made you think he was only talking to you. His Hall of Fame career is to be admired,” Johnson wrote.

“Vin was the nicest and sweetest man outside of the booth and was beloved by all of our Dodgers family.

“He was just as popular as any Dodger player. His legacy will live on throughout Major League Baseball and he will be remembered as the greatest announcer ever in MLB history.

“Cookie and I are praying for the entire Scully family and Dodgers fans all around the world.”

And finally, another Lakers legend in Pau Gasol responded to the Dodgers’ Tweet to offer condolences:

My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace, Vin 🎙💙 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 3, 2022

There were millions and millions of tributes to Scully on social media after his passing, which just goes to show how beloved he was not only in Los Angeles, but across the entire world.

Johnson calls on Adam Silver to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across NBA

Scully passed away just two days after the world of sports bid farewell to Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell.

Besides offering his condolences to the Russell family and the Celtics, Johnson called on commissioner Adam Silver to “retire number 6 across the NBA” in honor of the 11-time NBA champion.

