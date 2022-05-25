LeBron James, Magic Johnson & Pau Gasol Among Lakers To Pay Tribute To Victims Of Texas School Shooting

LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Paul Gasol led the Los Angeles Lakers family’s tributes to the victims of the mass shooting that took place at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

An 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School before a Border Patrol agent, who was working in the area, rushed to the site, shot, and killed the attacker on Tuesday. It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

The Uvalde shooting came a week after gunmen attacked and killed people in a supermarket in Buffalo, a church congregation in Santa Ana, Calif., and a hair salon in Dallas in separate incidents.

My heart breaks for the community of Uvalde, Texas, where 18 inocent children and 2 adults were murdered due to yet another senseless mass shooting, mere days after 10 people were killed in another shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, NY. This has to stop!!!! #EndGunViolence — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) May 25, 2022

Wow wow wow. Cookie and my hearts are so broken right now after hearing the news of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting. We send our condolences to the families that lost a loved one today. My goodness, God bless the families that are grieving🙏🏾💔 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2022

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr calls on U.S. senators to reform gun law

In an emotional plea, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called on U.S. senators to reform gun law — pointing to the H.R.8 bill that would implement background checks on all firearm sales but has never reached the Senate floor after it passed in the lower chamber of Congress.

“When are we going to do something?” Kerr yelled before slamming the table with his fists. “I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the, excuse, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

Kerr then looked into the camera and said: “So I ask you: [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings.

“I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like. It’s what we do every week.”

