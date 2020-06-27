Lakers’ LeBron James, Maverick Carter Raise $100 Million For New Media Company, Springhill Co.

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has always made it clear that he has desires to be far more than just an athlete, and his actions off the court have been proof of that. In addition to fighting for social justice, and his community work, James has also taken on several business ventures.

From starting schools to companies, LeBron has his hand in a number of different pools and his latest venture is one that he plenty of experience in, the media. James and business partner Maverick Carter have begun the task of starting their own media company entitled. Springhill Co., and they have gotten some major backing.

According to Jason Kelly of Bloomberg, James and Carter raised raised $100 million in investments just before the NBA shut down to help launch their new media company:

On March 11, the same day the NBA suspended its season and a little more than a week before their adopted hometown ordered residents to shelter in place, James and Carter formed the SpringHill Co. after raising $100 million. They describe it as a media company with an unapologetic agenda: a maker and distributor of all kinds of content that will give a voice to creators and consumers who’ve been pandered to, ignored, or underserved.

The company is named after the Springhill Apartment Complex in Akron where LeBron grew up and is a consolidation of three copmanies: Springhill Entertainment, Uninterrupted LLC, and the Robot Co., a marketing agency.

LeBron has already been carving out his niche in the media industry with his Uninterrupted channel being the home for many different programs including James’ flagship show “The Shop” that airs on HBO. The Springhill Co. has the chance to do even more as it aims on giving people of color the creative control that has eluded them within this industry.

This is another case of James showing that his reach extends far beyond that of the average athlete. For as great as LeBron is on the court, he continues to break barriers off of it as well, creating opportunities for others to thrive and make a difference.

LeBron James has already ensured that he will have a legacy far beyond the court and this latest venture just stretches that further.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!