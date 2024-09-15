LeBron James Misses 2019-20 Lakers Team

The 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers were a special group as despite being put together on the fly, the organization managed to put the perfect pieces around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers faced a ton of adversity all season with a preseason trip to China, the death of Kobe Bryant and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That only seemed to bring them more together though as the team’s chemistry on and off the court was easy to see.

They wound up holding the best record in the Western Conference all season and then recaptured that magic in the Orlando bubble to win the 2020 NBA Championship.

Unfortunately, that group did not get to stay together much longer as the Lakers overhauled their roster the next two offseasons. Seeing highlights of that 2019-20 team brings back great memories though, even for James who responded to a social media post stating how much he misses that group:

I DO TOO 😭 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 14, 2024

The Lakers have struggled to recapture that magic since 2020 as over the last four seasons, they have been in the Play-In Tournament three times and out of the playoffs once. They returned to the Western Conference Finals in 2023 but were swept by the Denver Nuggets and then lost again in the first round the following year.

In addition to multiple roster overhauls, the Lakers have also changed coaches twice, parting ways with both Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham and now hoping JJ Redick will turn things around.

Even though James re-signed with the Lakers this offseason to return for a 22nd NBA season, his patience is clearly waning as he thinks back on brighter days for this organization.

Former Lakers blame Rob Pelinka for breaking up 2020 team

A lot of members of the 2019-20 Lakers team have been thinking back on those fun times recently as Dwight Howard notably blamed Rob Pelinka for breaking them up, believing they could have been a dynasty if they stayed together.

Former assistant coach Phil Handy agreed with that sentiment, and so did Kyle Kuzma. While Kuzma stayed with the Lakers for one more season before being traded, he feels the organization gave up on him too quickly and is now paying the price.

The only members of the 2019-20 team still left in the organization are James and Davis, and times even seems to be running out on that duo to win another ring together.

