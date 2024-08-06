LeBron James ‘OK’ But Received Stitches After Taking Elbow To Head In Team USA Win Against Brazil
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) reacts after a play against Brazil in the third quarter in a men‚Äôs basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers’ star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis look primed and ready for the 2024-25 season as they’ve helped Team USA win every game of their summer so far.

After a flawless exhibition slate, Team USA swept pool play and breezed past Brazil in the quarterfinals. Team USA will now face off against Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the semifinals, though they are the overwhelming favorites to win given their previous two victories.

Team USA played arguably their best all-around game in the win against Brazil, sharing and moving the basketball for easy looks while defending every inch of the floor. James led the charge as a playmaker, dishing out nine of the team’s 31 assists to go along with 12 points and three steals.

However, James’s day ended early when he took a shot to the head that had him on the ground for a few moments. James exited the game but afterwards said he was alright, via Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr revealed that James went to the locker room to get stitches for the injury, via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post:

Fortunately for James and Team USA, the injury doesn’t seem serious and he should be able to suit up against Serbia. However, the Lakers surely must’ve been concerned seeing their star player get hurt before the start of the regular season.

James eventually came back to the bench later in the second half though did not need to come back in with the game already out of hand. Hopefully, Team USA is able to get the job done early again against Serbia so James can continue to rest and avoid any more injuries.

Lakers’ LeBron James meets up with Tom Brady at Team USA party

While LeBron James and Team USA have been rolling throughout the Olympics they’ve been able to mingle with their fellow American Olympians during the trip. Recently, a large host of athletes gathered for a party and NFL legend and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady was in attendance.

Videos captured James and Brady linking up, a fun moment featuring two of the greatest at their respective sports.

