UAS Basketball finally got its first real test of the 2024 Olympics as they faced off against Serbia in the semifinals, marking the third time the two teams have met the past month.

Team USA ran away with the win in the previous two contests, but ran into a much different Serbian squad in the knockout rounds. Servia, led by Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic, tore up the Americans’ defense as they were able to score from inside and out throughout the game.

However, Team USA was able to stay in the game thanks to Stephen Curry who finally broke out of his offensive slump during the Olympics. Curry caught fire from beyond the arc shortly after the opening tip and was able to breathe life into the offense whenever the team needed a bucket.

LeBron James consistently found a way to get Curry the basketball and later said he knew this sort of offensive outburst was going to happen, via NBC:

“It was only a matter of time before he had one of these games. We could see it every day, he puts too much work in not to have a game like this. We wouldn’t want it any other way, it was perfect timing for [Curry] to come out and do what he did.”

Curry led all scorers with 36 points on an efficient 12-of-19 from the field, including 9-of-14 from the 3-point line. The shorter line surely helped Curry’s shooting numbers, but the degree of difficulty coupled with the stakes made it even more impressive.

There was never a doubt that Curry would have the sort of game he did as he is too good of a shooter to stay cold for long. Even after Serbia sent more defensive attention his way, he still found a way to get open and make plays for Team USA.

Now, Curry and James must lead USA Basketball to one more win though it’ll come against the host country France, who had their own thrilling win over Germany. Curry, James and the rest of the program must come with their best if they hope to take down a worthy opponent in France who will be looking to take home the gold.

LeBron James explains how USA Basketball overcame double-deficit to beat Serbia

LeBron James recorded a triple-double against Serbia, his second of the tournament. However, when explaining how USA Basketball was able to beat Serbia he credited Joel Embiid and Curry.

