LeBron James Picks Warriors & Heat As Playoff Teams He Would Play For If He Wasn’t On Lakers

For someone like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, having to sit out the playoffs for the second time in four years must be eating away at him.

James turned in an MVP-caliber 2021-22 season, but the Lakers were unable to stay healthy and it ultimately led to them missing the playoffs. For a team that some considered a title contender heading into the season, it was a massive failure that has the organization in a precarious position.

Although he is not playing in the postseason, James has been tuning into every game as he simply can not get enough of high-stakes basketball. On the latest episode of Uninterrupted’s “The Shop,” James revealed which playoff teams he believe he could have helped the most:

“The team I would love to play for is not in the playoffs, which is the Lakers,” James said. “But if there was one team I know I could make an immediate impact in the postseason and we could be very special, it’d either be Miami or Golden State for sure.

It sounded like James was more intrigued with Golden State, though, as he also made sure to highlight how much he would have enjoyed playing alongside Draymond Green:

“And I like the way Draymond talk to guys too. I would love getting into a pissing match with Draymond. I love when somebody cuss me the -expletive- out if I’m not doing my job. I would love that with Draymond.”

This is not the first time James has talked up the Warriors as he previously expressed an interest in hypothetically teaming up with Stephen Curry.

Curry was on a tear during the 2022 NBA Finals, so it is to see why the King would be intrigued with teaming up with the greatest shooter in NBA history.

The reality is James would be the perfect addition to any playoff team, so the Lakers are fortunate that he is still suiting up for them instead. Hopefully better luck finds the team next season and fans can enjoy James trying to lead the franchise to its 18th title.

Stephen Curry admits to curiosity of playing next to LeBron James

James’ comments about Curry raised eyebrows about his future with the Lakers, though nothing solid has been reported about him actually wanting to leave for Golden State. However, when asked about James, Curry himself did admit to being curious about what it would be like if the two superstars ever did join forces.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!