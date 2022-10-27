LeBron James Posts Cryptic Instagram Caption About Being Taken For Granted Amid Lakers’ 0-4 Start

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2022-23 season has gotten off to a nightmare start as after losing to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, they currently sit at 0-4.

LeBron James had one of his worst games against the Nuggets but outside of that has been his usual incredible self, even in his 20th season.

If the Lakers don’t find a way to turn things around then they risk wasting another valuable year of James’ career. So whether that means making a trade to improve the roster or getting some key pieces back from injury, the Lakers will have to act quickly to get back into contention.

It seems that the rough start is frustrating James himself as he took to Instagram on Thursday morning, posting a cryptic caption about being taken for granted:

It doesn’t seem that James is speaking to anyone in particular, but it’s clear that he is not happy with how things are going for L.A. James has often taken to social media to send messages to his teammates and organizations and it feels like this is no different.

After signing an extension this past summer, James is not eligible to be traded this season. So even if he is unhappy, him and the Lakers will have to figure out a way to make things work.

The Lakers don’t have many avenues for improving the roster outside of trading Russell Westbrook and their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. While James has supported the organization’s decisions in the past, it will be interesting to see if he urges them to make a move in the coming weeks to try to salvage this season.

James takes responsibility for turnovers in loss to Nuggets

James’ game against the Nuggets was his worst in a while as he didn’t shoot the ball well and turned it over eight times. He took responsibility for that after the game though, believing he needs to be more aggressive looking to score.

“I wasn’t aggressive enough on a lot of my turnovers. I was coming off a lot of screens, looking to pass and get guys involved. And I wasn’t aggressive enough and there was some careless turnovers on my part.”

