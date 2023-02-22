Laker News: LeBron James Prefers Previous All-Star Game Draft Format Of Picking Teams On TV

The NBA All-Star Game has undergone a bit of a transformation in recent years. As opposed to the old East vs. West format, players are now all grouped together with two captains picking their teams playground style. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been a captain every year since the format was introduced in 2018 with this year being the first in which his team didn’t come out on top.

The process in which these teams are picked has also undergone changes with the very first year happening off-camera while every other year took place on television the week before the game was set to take place. This season, however, the teams were picked live in the arena just before the game started.

And while LeBron does appreciate trying different things and what they were able to do with the fans, the Lakers star admitted to preferring the previous format of making the picks in the week leading up to the actual All-Star Game. “I think the fan interaction that we got. You know, I thought it was okay,” LeBron said after the game. “I liked the last format. I liked the format on TV. I think it was a little bit — it looked fun, more fun, cooler, whatever the case may be.

“But, you know, it’s always good to try some things and see how we can get better with things. Especially with our game. It’s always great to have an opportunity to try new formats, new ways to spice up the game, spice up the viewership and things of that nature.”

Regardless of the format, however, LeBron still enjoyed another All-Star Weekend. “All in all, though, it’s been a great All-Star Weekend. I think everybody who was a part of it should feel really good about it. And salute to Salt Lake for hosting it.”

James finished with 13 points and four assists in the contest, sitting out the second half after suffering a hand contusion while trying to block a shot. His team ultimately came up short to Team Giannis 184-175 with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum taking home the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP after setting a new All-Star Game record of 55 points.

Shai Gilgious-Alexander wants revenge on LeBron James after All-Star Game block

While James didn’t play a ton of minutes in the All-Star Game, he still provided one of the best moments of the night with a patented chasedown block of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgious-Alexander. The first-time All-Star made note of it too, basically vowing revenge on LeBron for the moment.

Though the comment was surely in good fun, it is interesting that Gilgious-Alexander made sure to remember being blocked by LeBron and with two more games remaining between the Lakers and Thunder, he will have his opportunity.

