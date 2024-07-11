LeBron James Reacts To Alley-Oop From Stephen Curry In USA Basketball Win Over Canada

The USA Basketball Men’s National Team is sending its best squad to the 2024 Olympics in Paris with LeBron James and Stephen Curry leading the way with early commitments.

With them two and Kevin Durant being on board, a number of other superstars followed suit to create one of USA’s most talented teams ever. They began their preparation for the Olympics this week in Las Vegas, and had their first exhibition game against Canada on Wednesday night.

It marked the first time long-time rivals James and Curry played for the same team outside of an All-Star setting, and they did not disappoint in the Americans’ victory over Canada. They notably hooked up for an alley-oop in the third quarter, the first of likely many special moments during this Olympic run.

James was asked about the lob in his postgame interview with Kristina Pink of Fox Sports and said they were just having fun playing the right way:

“Just two guys who love to play the game of basketball and we try to share with each other. I missed him in the first half on a wide-open 3 that I threw out of bounds so it’s good he was able to connect with me on the lob. It’s fun. We play the game at a high level but more importantly we’re just playing the game that we love the right way, and that’s the result of it.”

The unselfishness was on display for Team USA all night with James and Curry leading the way. If they can continue playing that way then with the weapons on that roster, they will be tough to beat in France.

While James and Curry will go back to being rivals during the NBA season, it will be fun to see them on the said side competing for gold for a summer.

LeBron James voted best player at Team USA Basketball camp

USA Basketball had training camp in Las Vegas leading up to their game against Canada where the Olympic and Select teams practiced together to get ready.

The Athletic took a straw poll of the best player during that camp, and even at age 39 and going into his 22nd NBA season, James received the most votes from his peers.

