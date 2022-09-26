LeBron James Reiterates He Is ‘Committed’ To Lakers Franchise

The Los Angeles Lakers are a franchise that is built on superstars, and the latest in that long line is LeBron James, who many consider the greatest to ever play the game. When LeBron first joined the Lakers in 2018, many were unsure just how long he would stay with the franchise.

Fast forward four years, and LeBron has recently signed a contract extension that could keep him in purple and gold through 2025. And despite what anyone says or all of the whispers and speculation, LeBron James made it clear that he is committed to the Lakers franchise.

“I came here because I believe in the franchise and I’m still here,” LeBron said during Lakers media day. “It’s literally that simple. I’m committed to the franchise for as long as my career, my contract years. I look forward to getting going tomorrow and starting another season for the Lakers franchise.”

This season is one that is full of questions after an extremely disappointing season. When he was on the court LeBron was absolutely exceptional, performing at a level that no one at his age has ever been able to do. But injuries cost him a large chunk of the season, as it did many on the roster.

This whole offseason was surrounded by rumors and speculation about who would and wouldn’t be on the roster. The idea of trading away the team’s future draft picks has been discussed all summer long, and a big part of that talk centered on how long LeBron James planned to remain with the Lakers.

GM Rob Pelinka has made it clear that he and the front office will do whatever it takes to give LeBron the best chance to get back to the top of the NBA and hoist that Larry O’Brien trophy once again, and LeBron has done his part in committing to the team for longer as well. Now it will be on both sides to deliver if the Lakers plan to be back in the NBA Championship picture once again.

Rob Pelinka says Lakers will do everything to help LeBron James

It is a two-way street for NBA success, and as LeBron James has committed to the Lakers, GM Rob Pelinka insists the franchise is committed to him as well. Pelinka insisted the Lakers will do everything to help the all-time great reach the ultimate goal once again.

“Let me be abundantly clear: We have one of the great players in LeBron James to ever play the game on our team, and he committed to us on a long-term contract,” Pelinka said. “So of course we will do everything we can, picks included, to make deals that give us a chance to help LeBron get to the end. He committed to our organization, that’s gotta be a bilateral commitment.”