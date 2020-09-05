LeBron James Reveals Lakers’ Madden Tournament Results

The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the Walt Disney World bubble for nearly two months. With family members and player guests barely joining this week, LeBron James and his teammates have had a lot of down time to spend with one another.

While the NBA provided a variety of amenities for players and staff to enjoy while in the bubble, the Lakers took solace in an ongoing Madden tournament. James, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook, Markieff Morris, and some others took part, with the team often gathering in Davis’ hotel suite to watch and play.

James provided an update on the first season, which has officially come to a conclusion with Cook winning the Super Bowl, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Year 1 is a wrap. Quinn Cook is the Super Bowl champion. His Arizona Cardinals defeated Markieff Morris and his Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl I. Season 2 [started Wednesday]. … Myself and my Cleveland Browns take on Jared Dudley and his newly Los Angeles Chargers. I was going to say San Diego but they’re now in L.A.”

In almost every update regarding Madden, Cook appeared to be head and shoulders above the competition. Posts on social media revealed that Cook was undefeated for a long while, and it appears to have resulted in a Super Bowl win over Morris.

Although a Madden tournament is something extremely simple, it does give some insight into the way the Lakers operate. Even if it’s bonding over things like a video game, the connection that is felt from top to bottom on the roster is something special that not many NBA teams have.

Throughout this season, L.A. has always felt that their chemistry is what sets them apart from other contenders. And with the second round beginning Friday night, they’ll have a chance to prove that as they face a difficult Houston Rockets team.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka details special chemistry

The chemistry of the Lakers during the tumultuous 2019-20 season is far from a secret, but Pelinka — who has been in the bubble with the team — knows better than almost anyone just how special that chemistry is.

He detailed exactly what makes the Lakers click so well together, crediting the leadership of Davis and James. Together, their ability to connect with their teammates has allowed for everyone to mesh seamlessly.

