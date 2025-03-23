LeBron James & Rui Hachimura Return As Lakers Host Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in action on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls as they wrap up this five-game homestand. Thankfully, Rui Hachimura and LeBron James are making their return to the lineup after extensive absences.

After a daunting six games in eight nights, L.A. came out with a 3-3 record and that felt like a massive win, especially with injuries mounting and head coach JJ Redick having to rest players to keep them fresh.

Now, the Lakers take on a rebuilding Bulls team that is playing well as of late as they are 6-4 in their last 10 games. Chicago last took on the Sacramento Kings on Thursday and won 128-116 with Coby White dropping 35 points, so this will not be a cakewalk for L.A.

The Bulls are not shy about putting up 3-pointers and making sure they do not find success from distance may be the key to victory for the Lakers. L.A.’s defense needs to set the tone and let that dictate their offense.

Notable names for the Bulls include Nikola Vucevic, Josh Giddey, White and Kevin Huerter as they take the lion’s share of the shot attempts. Giddey in particular has been on triple-double watch as of late as he is in the midst of his best stretch of the season.

Perimeter play is vital to the Bulls’ success, so making sure that White and Giddey do not get going is key.

Exploiting Chicago’s lack of size, especially on the perimeter should be something that Redick explores. By getting Hachimura and James back, the Lakers will be able to apply much-needed rim pressure.

After missing almost all of their rotation in the last game against the Milwaukee Bucks, everyone is back so this is the closest the Lakers have been to full strength basically all year.

L.A. tends to handle business against teams below .500 and they must do so now with their difficult remaining schedule. As they try to secure home-court advantage for the playoffs, picking up a win over Chicago is a must.

Chicago Bulls (30-40) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (43-26)

7:30 p.m. PT, Saturday, March 22, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, Jordan Goodwin, Jarred Vanderbilt

Projected Bulls Starting Lineup:

PG: Josh Giddey

SG: Coby White

SF: Kevin Huerter

PF: Patrick Williams

C: Nikola Vucevic

Key Reserves: Dalen Terry, Julian Phillips, Zach Collins

